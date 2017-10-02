Camino Intersects 1.31% Copper Over 82.5 Meters at Adriana

TSX Venture Symbol: COR

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2017 /CNW/ - Camino Minerals Corp. ("Camino" or the "Company") (COR: TSX-V) is pleased to report results for eight diamond drill holes completed on the Adriana Zone at its Los Chapitos Project ("Chapitos"), located in southern Peru.

Select drill highlights for the Adriana Zone include:

DCH-024 intersected 1.31% copper over 82.5 meters, including 2.16% copper over 31.7 meters;

DCH-034 intersected 0.85% copper over 94.95 meters, including 2.81% copper over 6.2 meters and 3.16% copper over 6.15 meters.

Drill holes DCH-024 and DCH-034 were approximately 100 meter step out holes to the southeast and northwest respectively from hole DCH-012, which intersected 0.93% copper over 96.5 meters, including 2.03% copper over 19.5 meters and 5.01% copper over 4.5 meters. The most recent drilling continues to add to our understanding of the structural and lithological controls of the copper mineralization at Chapitos. The current interpretation suggests the block of very high-grade mineralization formed at the intersection of the feeder structure and a bed of brecciated volcaniclastic. This high-grade mineralization remains open along strike in both directions.

Drilling elsewhere on the Adriana Zone continues to confirm the earlier results and extends the mineralization. Holes DCH-028 and DCH-030 confirmed that the mineralization below the discovery outcrop extends to depth and is dipping steeply to the west. Holes DCH-026, DCH-029, and DCH-031, along with hole DCH-024 (all drilled on the Section 205 from Pad-2A), have expanded the zone of bulk tonnage style mineralization, within which is hosted zones of higher grade mineralization. The drilling to date is beginning to outline a substantial body of copper mineralization that currently measures over 400 meters by 150 meters which is open at depth and in both directions along trend.

Work continues on the project with step out drilling underway at the Katty Zone and additional drilling being planned for the Adriana Zone. The Company also expects to receive authorization in October to initiate field activities at the Atajo Zone located on a separate trend six kilometers to the southwest of the Adriana Zone. The Company recently received approval of its environmental assessment and negotiated a community access agreement as part of the permit application for drilling at the Atajo Zone.

Kenneth C. McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., is the Qualified Person (QP) responsible for the Chapitos project.

Updated drill sections and summary presentation can be found on the company website at www.caminominerals.com.

Table 1: Selected Diamond Drill Results, (1,2)

Hole Number Pad # Dip/Azimuth (degrees) From (meters) To (meters) Interval

(meters) Total

Copper

(%) Acid

Soluble

Copper

(%) Adriana Zone DCH-024 Pad-2A 66.50 75.50 9.00 0.36 0.21

-63/205 111.50 137.00 25.50 0.91 0.34 Incl.

113.00 122.00 9.00 1.98 0.78



226.00 308.50 82.50 1.31 0.17 Incl.

263.50 295.20 31.70 2.19 0.11













DCH-026 Pad-2A 196.00 217.00 21.00 0.74 0.69 Incl. -57.5/205 203.50 211.00 7.50 1.15 1.08



248.00 266.50 18.50 0.44 0.19













DCH-028 Pad-2 94.50 134.00 39.50 0.22 0.08

-45/270 161.00 185.50 24.50 1.10 0.67 Incl.

167.50 171.80 4.30 2.54 1.29













DCH-029 Pad-2A 209.00 246.00 37.00 0.31 0.11 Incl. -52/205 231.50 236.20 4.70 0.72 0.23













DCH-030 Pad-2 104.50 127.00 22.50 0.64 0.50

-45/305 137.50 154.00 16.50 0.51 0.12













DCH-031 Pad-2A 61.90 71.00 9.10 0.20 0.09

-70/205 134.80 152.00 17.20 0.16 0.04



351.90 356.50 4.60 0.37 0.01













DCH-032 Pad-1 55.00 84.20 29.20 0.21 0.13

-45/190 100.50 111.30 10.80 0.18 0.06



148.80 157.80 9.00 0.14 0.04













DCH-034 Pad-1 44.00 63.50 19.50 0.22 0.12

-60/190 63.50 158.45 94.95 0.85 0.43 Incl.

101.50 115.00 13.50 0.99 0.60 and

125.60 131.80 6.20 2.81 1.43 and

152.30 158.45 6.15 3.16 0.43





(1) True thickness to be determined. (2) All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by ALS Chemex at its facilities in Lima, Peru. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 1% copper were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade ICP finish. Mineralized samples were analyzed for acid soluble copper by being agitated at room temperature in a 5% sulphuric acid solution with the copper content measured by AA. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at ALS Chemex in Lima, Peru.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our planned exploration activities, the adequacy of our financial resources, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the results of future exploration and drilling. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those risks identified in the Company's annual disclosure materials, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read these materials. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

