Continental Gold Drills High-Grade Gold Intervals at the Yaragua Deposit at Buritica, Colombia

Drill Hole BUUY320 Intersects 6.10 metres at 67.69 g/t gold and 136.8 g/t silver

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX: CNL) (OTCQX: CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its 25,000-metre drilling program at its 100%-owned BuriticÃ¡ project in Antioquia, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs in operation with four additional rigs scheduled to start drilling over the next few weeks. The focus of the program is to increase and upgrade mineral resources to higher classification categories by testing for high-grade and broad mineralized zones ("BMZ") within the mineral reserve and resource envelopes and testing high-impact targets along strike of existing mineral resources as well as grassroots targets proximal to existing and proposed infrastructure. The Company remains well financed with approximately US$350 million of available liquidity as of August 31, 2017.

Highlights (referenced in Figures 1, 2 and 3)

6.10 metres @ 67.69 g/t gold and 136.8 g/t silver (BUUY320)

7.55 metres @ 19.96 g/t gold and 33.5 g/t silver (BUUY321)

6.72 metres @ 28.07 g/t gold and 36.8 g/t silver (BUUY322)

3.25 metres @ 51.76 g/t gold and 95.3 g/t silver (BUUY324)

7.85 metres @ 39.13 g/t gold and 44.2 g/t silver (BUUY326)

"Our team continues to do excellent work targeting areas within the mineral reserves for high precious metal grades. In particular, we are extremely pleased with the results as the intercepts reported herein average almost 200% more precious metals than the current mineral resource block model estimate for the corresponding areas in the YaraguÃ¡ deposit," commented Ari Sussman, CEO. "With the infill drilling campaign in this area complete, the drill will be mobilized to a new chamber to resume testing for broad mineralized zones and infilling other parts of the YaraguÃ¡ deposit."

Details: YaraguÃ¡ Drill Results and Planned Trial Mining Stope

A fan of 10 underground diamond drill holes from a chamber located off a ramp in the YaraguÃ¡ vein system were completed, the results of which are reported in Table 1. Although the drill holes were not targeting a potential BMZ in the YaraguÃ¡ deposit, the precious metal grades and widths are in aggregate 193% higher than the current mineral resource block model estimate for this specific area of the YaraguÃ¡ deposit. Furthermore, the drilling successfully confirmed the continuity of the vein system.

In addition, the objective of the drilling program was also to infill the HW2 vein in this location of the YaraguÃ¡ deposit for the purpose of estimating a local area mineral resource prior to extracting a mechanized long-hole trial mining test stope (see Figure 1). The Company will release further details of the upcoming trial mining test in the near term.

Table 1: YaraguÃ¡ Drill Results

Hole ID From To Intercept Gold** Silver** Vein Elevation (m) (m) Interval* (g/t) (g/t) Domain (m) (m) BUUY319 24.30 27.70 3.40 13.80 28.1 NWSE3 1522 incl 26.25 27.70 1.45 26.45 55.9 BUUY319 31.60 33.20 1.60 4.25 4.3 FWV11 1520 BUUY319 47.85 48.75 0.90 13.90 10.3 SA12 1515 BUUY319 52.50 53.00 0.50 8.71 19.1 HWV2 1514 BUUY319 62.00 63.40 1.40 2.27 7.3 HWV1 1510 BUUY319 64.80 65.35 0.55 3.30 3.4 1510

BUUY319 82.50 84.60 2.10 20.82 17.8 SOF10 1504 incl 83.60 84.60 1.00 39.19 32.3 BUUY319 100.80 104.55 3.75 15.17 6.1 C10 1497 incl 100.80 101.90 1.10 39.00 7.7 BUUY320 14.80 16.00 1.20 4.56 3.3 1529 BUUY320 18.30 19.00 0.70 10.45 4.3 VND10 1529 BUUY320 22.60 23.40 0.80 1.12 6.3 1529 BUUY320 27.25 27.80 0.55 5.42 4.4 1529 BUUY320 30.90 31.45 0.55 19.25 3.9 NWSE3 1529 BUUY320 36.00 42.10 6.10 67.69 136.8 FWV11 +SA12 1529 incl 36.00 37.00 1.00 49.37 67.1 incl 39.00 40.50 1.50 235.68 501.2 SA12*** BUUY320 47.80 52.50 4.70 8.52 16.7 HWV1+HWV2 1528 incl 48.90 50.00 1.10 27.23 52.1 BUUY320 54.10 55.20 1.10 1.69 11.4 1528 BUUY320 76.75 78.60 1.85 5.67 5.5 SOF10 1528 BUUY321 22.45 23.10 0.65 3.36 6.0 VND10 1527 BUUY321 32.60 33.70 1.10 8.34 10.1 NWSE3 1525 BUUY321 36.00 43.55 7.55 19.96 33.5 FWV11 +SA12 incl 40.55 42.40 1.85 70.54 79.8 SA12*** BUUY321 48.80 49.30 0.50 4.09 6.0 1523 incl 52.50 53.90 1.40 14.62 11.1 HWV2*** BUUY321 62.60 63.10 0.50 3.32 4.4 1522 BUUY321 69.20 70.40 1.20 4.78 7.6 HWV1 1521 BUUY321 79.45 82.65 3.20 4.10 4.5 SOF10 1520 BUUY322 19.95 20.45 0.50 3.13 8.7 VND10 1530 BUUY322 36.80 43.52 6.72 28.07 36.8 FWV11 +SA12 incl 38.30 39.35 1.05 116.71 42.1 incl 41.50 43.00 1.50 34.19 74.5 SA12*** BUUY322 54.95 58.20 3.25 4.22 16.3 HWV2 1531 incl 54.95 56.10 1.15 7.46 8.0 1531 BUUY322 59.80 61.45 1.65 6.27 32.5 HWV1 1531 BUUY322 93.85 94.35 0.50 6.91 7.6 SOF10 1532 BUUY322 111.40 111.95 0.55 32.60 9.8 C40 1533 BUUY322 121.95 125.00 3.05 2.16 8.4 CB18 1534 BUUY323 16.55 17.20 0.65 13.00 3.6 VND09 1526 BUUY323 25.45 26.15 0.70 5.93 7.1 VND10 1523 BUUY323 27.20 27.80 0.60 12.15 3.8 NWSE3 1523

BUUY323 31.50 33.00 1.50 4.60 3.4 1522 BUUY323 38.10 38.60 0.50 17.35 138.0 FWV11 1520 BUUY323 40.90 44.45 3.55 5.93 9.2 SA12 + HWV2 incl 40.90 42.90 2.00 7.35 10.5 SA12*** BUUY323 45.50 46.50 1.00 4.96 8.7 1518 BUUY323 50.50 52.60 2.10 6.23 12.5 HWV1 1517 BUUY323 65.35 67.00 1.65 2.54 6.0 SOF10 1513 BUUY323 79.30 80.30 1.00 2.84 2.8 1510 BUUY323 85.80 86.80 1.00 12.49 5.5 C10 1509 BUUY324 15.40 15.90 0.50 7.11 2.8 VNAD9 1526 BUUY324 18.30 19.00 0.70 4.67 1.8 1526 BUUY324 22.10 22.70 0.60 7.27 8.4 VND10 1525 BUUY324 37.75 41.00 3.25 51.76 95.3 FWV11 +SA12 +NWS3 incl 37.75 38.80 1.05 4.93 11.7 NWSE3 1522 incl 40.00 41.00 1.00 162.24 293.8 FWV11+SA12*** BUUY324 44.35 45.00 0.65 5.85 6.5 1520 BUUY324 61.60 62.65 1.05 3.85 7.8 HWV2 1517 BUUY324 65.10 65.60 0.50 3.34 4.3 1516 BUUY324 71.50 78.50 7.00 2.89 10.9 HWV1 1514 incl 76.40 78.50 2.10 4.69 13.8 BUUY325 17.80 19.10 1.30 2.13 2.2 1532 BUUY325 20.30 20.80 0.50 4.87 11.1 VND10 1532 BUUY325 23.10 23.76 0.66 16.40 6.8 NWSE3 1532 BUUY325 32.50 33.20 0.70 7.82 5.3 FWV11 1533 BUUY325 36.90 40.60 3.70 4.72 28.1 SA12 incl 39.30 40.60 1.30 10.08 43.3 SA12*** BUUY325 49.20 55.95 6.75 2.32 6.1 HWV2+NW2 1535 BUUY326 13.00 14.55 1.55 2.71 1.8 VNAD9 1525 BUUY326 18.60 19.10 0.50 6.18 17.0 VND10 1524 BUUY326 20.60 21.70 1.10 2.71 3.7 1523 BUUY326 35.45 43.30 7.85 39.13 44.2 FWV11 +SA12 incl 38.50 39.75 1.25 40.30 2.6 1516 42.30 43.30 1.00 245.64 304.2 SA12*** BUUY326 47.35 50.80 3.45 4.65 7.3 HWV2 1512 incl 47.35 48.65 1.30 9.28 7.8 1513 BUUY326 61.20 61.70 0.50 3.67 3.4 1508 BUUY326 63.30 65.90 2.60 3.30 9.4 NW2 1507 BUUY326 74.65 79.80 5.15 3.32 9.2 HWV1 1502

BUUY326 81.00 82.10 1.10 2.48 8.6 SOF10 1501 BUUY326 85.45 86.00 0.55 3.89 6.6 C11 1500 BUUY327 7.95 8.50 0.55 14.55 5.0 VNAD9 1528 BUUY327 15.73 16.30 0.57 6.42 6.7 VND10 1526 BUUY327 41.45 46.85 5.40 13.91 22.3 FWV11 +SA12 incl 42.80 44.20 1.40 28.47 44.6 FWV11*** incl 45.20 46.35 1.15 26.03 38.3 1517 BUUY327 49.70 50.35 0.65 26.70 6.9 NWSE3 1516 BUUY327 52.20 54.10 1.90 4.52 12.7 1515 BUUY327 57.50 59.15 1.65 2.18 4.4 1514 BUUY327 64.00 64.60 0.60 6.01 6.0 HWV2 1512 BUUY328 30.00 31.00 1.00 3.06 3.2 VND10 1527 BUUY328 40.30 40.80 0.50 3.96 2.6 FWV11 1526 incl 42.30 44.20 1.90 42.36 96.2 SA12*** BUUY328 48.00 49.40 1.40 11.30 22.1 NWSE3 1525 BUUY328 56.67 58.10 1.43 4.27 2.8 HWV2 1525 BUUY328 62.70 63.20 0.50 3.03 1.8 HWV1 1524

Intercepts calculated at a composite 1 g/t gold equivalent (70:1 Au/Ag) for minimum intervals of 0.5 metres, with up to 20% internal dilution. True widths are estimated to be between 75-100%.

Grades herein are reported as uncapped values.

Certain drill holes went through narrow mined-out tunnels and, for those intersections, precious metal grades from either the May 2015 NP 43- 101 mineral resource block model or channel sampling results previously announced were incorporated into the overall interval. If neither were available, a grade of nil was assigned.

Note: Drill holes designated "BUUY" were collared from underground.

Geological Description of the BuriticÃ¡ Project

Continental's 100%-owned, 70,764-hectare project, BuriticÃ¡, contains several known areas of high-grade gold and silver mineralization, of base metal carbonate-style ("Stage I") variably overprinted by texturally and chemically distinctive high-grade ("Stage II") mineralization. The two most extensively explored of these areas (the YaraguÃ¡ and Veta Sur systems) are central to this land package. The YaraguÃ¡ system has been drill-outlined along 1,100 metres of strike and 1,700 vertical metres and partially sampled in underground developments. The Veta Sur system has been drill-outlined along 1,000+ metres of strike and 1,800 vertical metres and has been partially sampled in underground developments. Both systems are characterized by multiple, steeply-dipping veins and broader, more disseminated mineralization and both remain open at depth and along strike, at high grades.

Technical Information

Mauricio CastaÃ±eda, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a qualified person for the purpose of NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or approved, as applicable, the technical information contained in this press release.

The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program. HQ and NQ core is sawn or split with one- half shipped to a sample preparation lab in MedellÃ­n run by ALS Colombia Limited ("ALS") in Colombia, whereas BQ core samples are full core. Samples are then shipped for analysis to an ALS-certified assay laboratory in Lima, Peru. The remainder of the core is stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance and a portion of the samples are periodically check assayed at SGS Colombia S.A., a certified assay laboratory in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.

The Company does not receive assay results for drill holes in sequential order; however, all significant assay results are publicly reported. A listing of assay results to date for the BuriticÃ¡ project is available on the Company's website at www.continentalgold.com.

For information on the BuriticÃ¡ project, please refer to the technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, entitled "BuriticÃ¡ Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Antioquia, Colombia" and dated March 29, 2016 with an effective date of February 24, 2016, led by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc. The technical report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the OTCQX at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company website at www.continentalgold.com.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company - led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America -- is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade BuriticÃ¡ gold project to production with first gold pour on track for early 2020. Additional details on Continental Gold's suite of gold exploration properties are also available at www.continentalgold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding timing of a production decision, advancing the BuriticÃ¡ project, exploration results, potential mineralization, potential development of mine openings, potential improvement of mining dilution grades, increasing the drill program and amount of equipment and exploration and mine development plans and is based on current expectations that involve a number of significant business risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, an inability to advance the BuriticÃ¡ project to the next level, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and are made as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Differences in Reporting of Resource Estimates

This press release was prepared in accordance with Canadian standards, which differ in some respects from United States standards. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "inferred mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" that may be used or referenced in this press release are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects under the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Standards"). The CIM Standards differ significantly from standards in the United States. While the terms "mineral resource," "measured mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources," and "inferred mineral resources" are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, they are not defined terms under standards in the United States. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, United States companies are only permitted to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by standards in the United States as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information regarding resources contained or referenced in this press release containing descriptions of our mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies.

