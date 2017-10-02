NexGen Drills Most Off-Scale to Date in A3 Shear and Expands Arrow with Extensive Zones of Mineralization Across Key Growth Areas

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2017 /CNW/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX:NXE, NYSE:NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity results for 22 holes as part of the on-going summer drilling program on our 100% owned, Rook I property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. An additional diamond drill rig was brought into operation to assess the recently discovered South Arrow zone, which is located 400 m south of the Arrow Deposit.

Eight diamond drill rigs are now active at the Arrow Deposit and South Arrow with infill, step-out and exploration drilling underway. In addition, one sonic drill rig testing subsurface conditions as part of the pre-feasibility geotechnical study has successfully completed its work. Additional geotechnical drilling continues utilizing a diamond drill rig. Initial geotechnical drilling discovered an interval of semi-massive pitchblende mineralization 130 m northwest and up-dip from the A1 mineral resource domain.

A3 High Grade Domain Infill Drilling

Infill hole AR-17-147c3 intersected 79.5 m of total composite mineralization including 17.35 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 114.5 m section (542.0 to 656.5 m). This intersection is the most extensive off-scale radioactivity intersected in the A3 shear to date (see Figure 1).

Infill hole AR-17-147c4 intersected 67.5 m of total composite mineralization including 5.45 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 182.0 m section (588.0 to 770.0 m).

Infill hole AR-17-155c2 intersected 41.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.15 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 100.0 m section (486.5 to 586.5 m).

Expansion in the Southwest and Northeast Gaps

In the resource growth areas of the southwest and northeast gaps, broad zones of mineralization including off-scale radioactivity have been intersected throughout (Figure 2).

Step-out hole AR-17-129c5 intersected 71.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.85 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 295.0 m section (616.5 to 911.5 m) in the A2 through A5 shears in the northeast gap.

Step-out hole AR-17-156c1 intersected 38.0 m of total composite mineralization including 3.0 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 30,500 cps) within a 87.0 m section (657.0 to 744.0 m) in the A3 and A4 shears in the southwest gap.

Step-out hole AR-17-146c2 intersected 36.0 m of total composite mineralization including 2.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 121.0 m section (661.5 to 782.5 m) in the A3 and A4 shears in the southwest gap.

Geotechnical Drilling

Geotechnical drilling testing subsurface conditions as part of the pre-feasibility study has intersected uranium mineralization northwest of the A1 shear indicating the potential for additional shears to the northwest (see Figure 3).

Geotechnical hole GAR-17-001 intersected 34.5 m of total composite mineralization including 0.9 m of continuous off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 54,000 cps) within a 265.5 m section (272.0 to 537.5 m).

Arrow Activities & Financial

The eight diamond drill rig summer development and exploration program consisting of an expanded 35,000 m of drilling continues to be fully operational.

Multiple advanced technical studies including geotechnical drilling, hydrogeological work, environmental and metallurgy are underway.

The Company has cash on hand of approximately $185 million.

Longitudinal sections, a cross section view of GAR-17-001, and drill hole locations are shown in Figures 1 to 4.

Garrett Ainsworth, Vice-President, Exploration and Development, commented: "The summer drill program's objectives of increasing indicated mineral resources through infill, and inferred mineral resources through step-outs continue to be achieved. An important characteristic of the basement-hosted Arrow Deposit is its high degree of continuity in grade and thickness, which continues to be observed across the Deposit including in the A3 High Grade Domain where we expect a high conversion of inferred to indicated mineral resources. Expansion is also clearly evident through step-out drilling in the A4 shear, southwest and northeast gaps as well as the potential for a new shear to the northwest of the A1.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These latest results which include the most extensive off-scale mineralization seen to date in the A3 shear highlights considerable future drilling is required to determine the full extent of Arrow. Infill drilling continues to demonstrate the intensity of mineralization often increases which is significant from a mine optimization planning perspective. Further, pre-feasibility study programs incorporating advanced engineering and environmental work is in full flight. Together, with the increase in drilling focus on the exciting South Arrow Discovery, NexGen is at an exciting stage of development."

Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole Athabasca

Group -

Basement

Unconformity

Depth (m) Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range AR-17-129c5 327 -70 960.50 N/A 616.50 617.00 0.50 <500 - 570 655.00 657.50 2.50 <500 - 2500 692.50 693.00 0.50 4600 - >61000 728.50 730.00 1.50 <500 - 10500 740.00 740.50 0.50 <500 - 9100 748.50 751.50 3.00 <500 - 22000 754.00 754.50 0.50 <500 - 9400 757.50 761.00 3.50 <500 - >61000 766.00 774.00 8.00 <500 - >61000 777.50 781.00 3.50 <500 - >61000 784.50 789.50 5.00 <500 - 5000 793.00 800.00 7.00 <500 - 2800 803.50 804.00 0.50 <500 - 700 812.00 814.50 2.50 <500 - 2500 851.50 875.00 23.50 <500 - 57000 878.50 879.00 0.50 <500 - 1100 882.00 888.50 6.50 <500 - 13000 891.50 892.00 0.50 <500 - 2200 901.50 902.00 0.50 <500 - 1100









911.00 911.50 0.50 <500 - 580 AR-17-129c6 327 -70 876.50 N/A 595.00 595.50 0.50 <500 - 830









710.50 711.00 0.50 <500 - 680 735.50 736.00 0.50 <500 - 820 778.00 778.50 0.50 <500 - 740 817.00 817.50 0.50 <500 - 550 AR-17-129c7 327 -70 960.50 N/A 650.00 650.50 0.50 <500 - 780









668.00 669.00 1.00 <500 - 670 675.50 678.50 3.00 <500 - 36000 704.50 705.50 1.00 <500 - 8700 731.00 731.50 0.50 <500 - 55000 736.00 737.00 1.00 <500 - 660 765.50 766.00 0.50 <500 - 650 783.00 789.00 6.00 <500 - 58000 791.50 795.00 3.50 <500 - 1500 804.00 804.50 0.50 <500 - 2100 807.00 813.00 6.00 <500 - 3600 815.50 818.50 3.00 <500 - 1500 829.50 831.00 1.50 <500 - 2000 856.50 857.00 0.50 <500 - 1400 AR-17-143c2 147 -70 729.50 N/A 562.00 562.50 0.50 <500 - 1400 AR-17-143c3 147 -70 974.00 N/A 662.00 664.00 2.00 <500 - 1300









668.00 673.00 5.00 <500 - 4500







677.00 677.50 0.50 <500 - 1000







682.00 699.00 17.00 <500 - 11000







702.00 704.50 2.50 <500 - 1600







712.00 713.50 1.50 <500 - 3500







742.50 743.00 0.50 <500 - 2600







772.50 773.00 0.50 <500 - 2600







813.00 813.50 0.50 <500 - 790







856.00 860.00 4.00 <500 - 1300







863.50 864.00 0.50 <500 - 830







866.50 868.50 2.00 <500 - 3100







885.50 886.00 0.50 <500 - 670







924.00 928.00 4.00 <500 - 37000







930.50 934.00 3.50 <500 - >61000







938.00 938.50 0.50 600 - 3900 AR-17-146c1 327 -70 910.50 110.40 630.50 631.50 1.00 <500 - 11000









686.00 688.00 2.00 <500 - 45000







691.00 695.00 4.00 <500 - 7800







697.50 703.00 5.50 <500 - 2000







705.50 709.50 4.00 <500 - 5800







721.50 732.00 10.50 <500 - 15000







734.50 735.50 1.00 <500 - 2500







739.50 744.00 4.50 <500 - 2300







754.00 755.50 1.50 <500 - 3000







765.50 768.50 3.00 <500 - 3100







795.50 797.00 1.50 <500 - 800 AR-17-146c2 327 -70 907.00 N/A 661.50 663.00 1.50 <500 - 10100









687.00 688.00 1.00 <500 - 550







694.50 699.00 4.50 <500 - 9100







704.50 705.50 1.00 700 - 6300







736.50 739.50 3.00 <500 - 830







742.00 742.50 0.50 <500 - 1200







747.50 763.50 16.00 <500 - 37000







767.00 772.50 5.50 <500 - 1450







777.00 778.00 1.00 <500 - 30000







780.50 782.50 2.00 <500 - >61000 AR-17-146c3 327 -70 993.50 N/A 677.00 677.50 0.50 <500 - 700









709.00 709.50 0.50 <500 - 2300









722.50 723.50 1.00 <500 - 9200









728.00 732.50 4.50 <500 - 2200









744.00 745.00 1.00 <500 - 2100









753.00 763.00 10.00 <500 - 15000









765.50 768.00 2.50 <500 - 1160









770.50 772.50 2.00 <500 - 1250









777.00 777.50 0.50 <500 - 550









783.50 784.00 0.50 <500 - 1200









789.00 804.50 15.50 <500 - 12600









807.00 819.50 12.50 <500 - 7300









825.50 826.00 0.50 <500 - 560









912.50 913.00 0.50 <500 - 540









946.00 946.50 0.50 <500 - 950









954.00 956.00 2.00 <500 - 1170









964.00 964.50 0.50 <500 - 1440 AR-17-147c1 327 -70 621.50 133.90 454.00 454.50 0.50 <500 - 3000









492.50 495.50 3.00 <500 - 50000









510.00 511.00 1.00 <500 - 11000









515.00 515.50 0.50 <500 - 1800









521.00 525.00 4.00 <500 - 45000









532.50 536.50 4.00 <500 - 24400









541.50 545.00 3.50 <500 - 25500









556.50 567.50 11.00 <500 - >61000









572.00 573.00 1.00 <500 - 9000









576.00 592.00 16.00 <500 - >61000









599.00 599.50 0.50 <500 - 1400









606.00 607.00 1.00 <500 - 1200 AR-17-147c2 327 -70 660.50 133.90 454.50 455.00 0.50 <500 - 1300









498.50 499.50 1.00 1000 - 12000









530.00 530.50 0.50 700 - 10300









534.00 534.50 0.50 <500 - 7000









544.50 549.50 5.00 <500 - 25000









560.00 563.00 3.00 <500 - 22000









566.00 569.00 3.00 <500 - 6300









580.50 581.50 1.00 <500 - 550









592.00 593.00 1.00 <500 - 5500









605.00 612.50 7.50 <500 - 58000









618.50 619.00 0.50 <500 - 1000









624.00 626.00 2.00 <500 - 1800









629.50 630.50 1.00 <500 - 650 AR-17-147c3 327 -70 682.50 133.90 454.50 455.50 1.00 <500 - 2000









499.50 501.00 1.50 <500 - 12000









515.50 516.00 0.50 <500 - 530









528.50 529.50 1.00 <500 - 9500









536.50 539.50 3.00 <500 - 3000









542.00 543.00 1.00 <500 - 2500









546.50 552.00 5.50 <500 - 18600









554.50 563.50 9.00 <500 - 23000









573.00 573.50 0.50 <500 - 540









579.50 587.00 7.50 <500 - 43000









597.50 648.50 51.00 <500 - >61000









651.50 656.50 5.00 <500 - 1200 AR-17-147c4 327 -70 870.50 133.90 522.50 527.00 4.50 <500 - 9950









529.50 530.00 0.50 <500 - 4600









560.00 561.50 1.50 <500 - 11000









574.00 574.50 0.50 <500 - 670









588.00 593.50 5.50 <500 - 18000









614.50 615.50 1.00 <500 - 2000









618.00 626.00 8.00 <500 - 37000









628.50 630.00 1.50 <500 - 20000









632.50 648.00 15.50 <500 - >61000









655.00 660.50 5.50 <500 - 1360









668.00 668.50 0.50 <500 - 760









691.00 691.50 0.50 <500 - 750









695.00 696.00 1.00 <500 - 1100









713.00 715.00 2.00 <500 - 1100









717.50 723.50 6.00 <500 - 1700









729.00 732.00 3.00 <500 - 1800









752.50 770.00 17.50 <500 - 7600









792.50 794.50 2.00 <500 - 2550









804.50 814.00 9.50 <500 - 16000









848.50 853.00 4.50 <500 - 760 AR-17-148c1 327 -70 1054.00 N/A 505.00 505.50 0.50 <500 - 1200









682.00 682.50 0.50 <500 - 1200









689.00 690.00 1.00 <500 - 1700









699.50 711.00 11.50 <500 - >61000









733.00 735.50 2.50 <500 - 5500









756.50 757.00 0.50 <500 - 700









759.50 765.50 6.00 <500 - 1900









768.50 771.50 3.00 <500 - 1200









774.00 777.00 3.00 <500 - 3500









791.00 794.00 3.00 <500 - 570









797.00 798.50 1.50 <500 - 900









802.00 805.50 3.50 <500 - 27000









808.50 815.50 7.00 <500 - 24000









969.50 973.00 3.50 <500 - 600









976.00 977.50 1.50 <500 - 1100









980.50 981.00 0.50 <500 - 580









983.50 984.00 0.50 <500 - 530









990.50 991.50 1.00 <500 - 600 AR-17-148c2 327 -70 1044.50 N/A 693.50 694.00 0.50 <500 - 980









705.50 706.00 0.50 <500 - 4700









711.50 712.50 1.00 <500 - 3400









715.00 715.50 0.50 <500 - 700









718.50 729.50 11.00 <500 - 10500









739.50 741.50 2.00 <500 - 2600









746.00 747.00 1.00 <500 - 1400









753.00 754.00 1.00 <500 - 1000









757.00 768.00 11.00 <500 - 1400









777.00 777.50 0.50 <500 - 630









788.00 789.00 1.00 530 - 2100









791.50 795.00 3.50 <500 - 770









805.50 806.00 0.50 <500 - 530









816.50 817.00 0.50 <500 - 1000









827.00 827.50 0.50 <500 - 540









831.50 837.00 5.50 <500 - 15000









841.00 841.50 0.50 <500 - 820









879.50 880.50 1.00 <500 - 1000









894.50 895.00 0.50 <500 - 1000









907.50 908.00 0.50 <500 - 1000









934.50 938.50 4.00 <500 - 1300









942.00 942.50 0.50 <500 - 630









945.50 946.00 0.50 <500 - 650









950.00 953.50 3.50 <500 - 1100 AR-17-149c1 345 -70 1014.50 134.90 618.50 619.50 1.00 <500 - 4400









627.00 630.50 3.50 <500 - 4800









636.00 636.50 0.50 <500 - 1400









643.00 647.50 4.50 <500 - 29000









693.00 701.50 8.50 <500 - 1390









713.50 720.00 6.50 <500 - 48000









764.00 765.00 1.00 <500 - 850









794.00 795.50 1.50 <500 - 7000









798.50 799.50 1.00 <500 - 3000









859.00 860.00 1.00 <500 - 750









869.00 873.50 4.50 <500 - 7000 AR-17-149c2 345 -70 897.50 134.90 623.00 625.00 2.00 <500 - 52000









638.00 638.50 0.50 <500 - 700









670.00 670.50 0.50 <500 - 1300









674.00 674.50 0.50 <500 - 880









679.50 680.00 0.50 <500 - 730









688.50 699.50 11.00 <500 - 13000









731.50 735.00 3.50 <500 - 12600









763.00 765.00 2.00 <500 - 6500 AR-17-154c1 327 -70 854 120.6 419.00 419.50 0.50 <500 - 680









594.00 594.50 0.50 <500 - 1800









598.00 598.50 0.50 <500 - 3360









606.50 607.00 0.50 <500 - 850









613.00 616.50 3.50 <500 - 8700









626.00 628.00 2.00 <500 - 1600









633.50 637.00 3.50 <500 - 1000









643.00 643.50 0.50 <500 - 510









646.00 646.50 0.50 <500 - 505









678.00 679.00 1.00 <500 - 3600









703.50 704.00 0.50 <500 - 1600









706.50 708.00 1.50 <500 - 3600









717.00 733.50 16.50 <500 - >61000









736.50 737.50 1.00 <500 - 900 AR-17-154c2 327 -70 849.5 120.6 612.00 612.50 0.50 <500 - 1400









620.50 621.00 0.50 <500 - 510









737.50 738.00 0.50 <500 - 2200 AR-17-155c1 327 -70 828.5 128.6 422.50 423.50 1.00 <500 - 1000









426.00 426.50 0.50 <500 - 550









430.00 431.00 1.00 <500 - 2200









505.00 505.50 0.50 <500 - 810









509.50 510.00 0.50 800 - 18000









513.50 518.00 4.50 <500 - 12000









520.50 524.00 3.50 <500 - 13000









531.00 532.00 1.00 <500 - 25000









536.50 537.50 1.00 <500 - 6800









547.00 556.50 9.50 <500 - 23000









577.00 577.50 0.50 <500 - 2800









584.00 586.00 2.00 <500 - 4700









589.50 590.00 0.50 <500 - 900









606.00 615.00 9.00 <500 - 1600









620.00 630.00 10.00 <500 - 1200









637.00 637.50 0.50 <500 - 510









646.50 647.00 0.50 <500 - 520









681.00 690.00 9.00 <500 - 3100









693.00 698.00 5.00 <500 - 6300









702.50 703.00 0.50 <500 - 2200









705.50 706.50 1.00 <500 - 1550









723.00 723.50 0.50 <500 - 780









733.00 734.50 1.50 <500 - 2800 AR-17-155c2 327 -70 600.5 128.6 458.50 459.50 1.00 <500 - 920









463.00 464.00 1.00 <500 - 3200









466.50 477.50 11.00 <500 - 37000









480.00 481.50 1.50 <500 - 2400









486.50 487.00 0.50 <500 - 5350









490.00 492.00 2.00 <500 - 21000









501.00 501.50 0.50 <500 - 510









504.00 505.00 1.00 <500 - 21000









511.50 515.00 3.50 <500 - 16000









519.00 520.00 1.00 <500 - 2600









522.50 530.00 7.50 <500 - 49600









534.00 534.50 0.50 <500 - 1900









537.00 538.50 1.50 <500 - 6000









542.50 545.00 2.50 <500 - 3200









551.00 552.00 1.00 <500 - 3600









560.50 578.00 17.50 <500 - >61000









584.50 586.50 2.00 <500 - 950 AR-17-1556c1 327 -70 858.5 N/A 657.50 662.00 4.50 <500 - 12900









664.50 665.00 0.50 <500 - 1300









671.50 674.00 2.50 <500 - 21000









676.50 703.00 26.50 <500 - 30500









707.50 711.00 3.50 <500 - 3600









743.50 744.00 0.50 <500 - 560 GAR-17-001 327 -70 597.1 115 272.00 277.00 5.00 <500 - 1150









280.00 301.00 21.00 <500 - 2300









417.50 419.50 2.00 <500 - 700









493.50 494.00 0.50 <500 - 700









531.50 537.50 6.00 <500 - 54000

Parameters:

Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be estimated.

"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

"Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval

Arrow Deposit Drilling

AR-17-129c5

Hole AR-17-129c5 was a directional hole that departed its pilot hole at a depth of 471 m. This step-out hole was designed to test the A4 shear approximately 50 m up-dip of AR-17-129c1. Directional drilling was initiated at 486 m. The A3 and A4 shears were both intersected at an inclination of -60°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss to granofel and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A3 and A4 shears). Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A3 and A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, foliation, and fracture-controlled mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 71.0 m including 5.85 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) was intersected within a 295.0 m section (616.5 to 911.5 m). In the A3 shear, 49.0 m of composite mineralization including 2.35 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 17.0 m of composite mineralization including 3.1 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. An additional 1.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected in the A2 shear and 3.5 m of composite mineralization including 0.4 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected in the A5 shear. The hole was terminated at 960.5 m.

AR-17-129c6

Hole AR-17-129c6 was a directional hole that departed its pilot hole at a depth of 504 m. This step-out hole was designed to test A4 shear 50 m down-dip and northeast of AR-15-57c2. Directional drilling was initiated at 516 m. The A4 shear was intersected at an inclination of -64°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss to granofel and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A3 and A4 shears). Anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A4 shear in association with disseminated and fracture-controlled uranium mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 2.5 m was intersected within a 222.5 m section (595.0 to 817.5 m). In the A4 shear, 2.0 m of composite mineralization was intersected. An additional 0.5 m of mineralization was intersected in the A5 shear. The hole was terminated at 876.5 m.

AR-17-129c7

Hole AR-17-129c7 was a directional hole that departed its pilot hole at a depth of 255 m. This step-out hole was designed to test A4 shear 15 m up-dip and northeast of AR-15-57c3. Directional drilling was initiated at 268 m. The A3 and A4 shears were intersected at an inclination of -64°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss to granofel and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A3 and A4 shears).

Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A3 and A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, foliation, and fracture-controlled mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 28.5 m including 1.4 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >58,000 cps) was intersected within a 207.0 m section (650.0 to 857.0 m). In the A3 shear, 11.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected. In the A4 shear, 12.5 m of composite mineralization including 1.3 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. An additional 4.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected in the A5 shear including 0.1 m of off-scale radioactivity. The hole was terminated at 960.5 m.

AR-17-143c2

Hole AR-17-143c2 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-143c1 at a depth of 204 m. This step-out hole was designed to the southwest gap 50 m up-dip of AR-17-143c1. Directional drilling was initiated at 219 m. The A4 shear was intersected at an inclination of -68°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A4 shear). Anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A4 shear in association with disseminated uranium mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 0.5 m was intersected in the A4 shear. The hole was terminated at 729.5 m.

AR-17-143c3

Hole AR-17-143c3 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-143c2 at a depth of 221 m. This step-out hole was designed to the southwest gap 50 down dip of AR-17-143c1. Directional drilling was initiated at 231 m. The A4 shear was intersected at an inclination of -72°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A4 and A5 shears). Anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A4 and A5 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, fracture, and foliation-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 45.0 m including 1.45 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) was intersected within a 276.5 m section (662.0 to 938.5 m). In the A4 shear, 29.5 m of composite mineralization including 0.15 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A5 shear, 15.5 m of composite mineralization including 1.3 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at 974 m.

AR-17-146c1

Hole AR-17-146c1 was a step-out hole collared from surface at an angled orientation (-70°) to the northwest (327° Azimuth). The hole was designed to test the southwest gap 50 m up-dip and northeast of AR-16-103. Directional drilling was initiated at 201 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -62°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at 110.4 m which consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss to granofel and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (A3 and A4 shears). Athabasca Group sandstones were not intersected. Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A3 and A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, foliation, and fracture-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 38.5 m including 0.5 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 45,000 cps) was intersected within a 166.5 m section (630.5 to 797.0 m). In the A3 shear, 36.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.4 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 1.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.1 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. An additional 1.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected in the A2 shear. The hole was terminated at 910.5 m.

AR-17-146c2

Hole AR-17-146c2 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-146c1 at a depth of 331 m. This step-out hole was designed to test the southwest gap 50 m down-dip and northeast of AR-16-103. Directional drilling was initiated at 348 m. The A3 and A4 shears were both intersected at inclinations of -66°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A3 and A4 shears). Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A3 and A4 shears in association with disseminated, fracture, and foliation-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 36.0 m including 2.55 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) was intersected within a 121 m section (661.5 to 782.5 m). In the A3 shear, 28.0 m of composite mineralization including 2.5 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 8.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.05 of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at 907.0 m.

AR-17-146c3

Hole AR-17-146c3 was a directional hole that departed hole AR-17-146c2 at a depth of 481 m. This step-out hole was designed to test the southwest gap 90 m down-dip and northeast of AR-16-103. Directional drilling was initiated at 496 m. The A3 and A4 shears were both intersected at inclinations of -69°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A2 through A4 shears). Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A2 through the A4 shears in association with disseminated, fracture, and foliation-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 55.0 m including 0.45 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 15,000 cps) was intersected within a 287.5 m section (677.0 to 964.5 m). In the A2 shear, 3.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected. In the A3 shear, 44.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.45 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 7.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected. The hole was terminated at 993.5 m.

AR-17-147c1

Hole AR-17-147c1 was a directional hole collared from surface at an angled orientation (-70°) to the northwest (327° azimuth). This infill hole was designed to test the A3 shear 30 m down-dip and northeast of AR-17-121c1. Directional drilling was initiated at 201 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -65°. Strongly bleached Athabasca Group sandstone was intersected from 123.1 m to the unconformity at 133.9 m. Basement lithologies consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss to granofel and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (A3 and A4 shears). Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A3 and A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, fracture-controlled, foliation-controlled, and semi-massive pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 46.0 m including 5.1 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) was intersected within a 153.0 m section (454.0 to 607.0 m). In the A3 shear, 41.0 m of composite mineralization was intersected including 4.3 m of off-scale radioactivity. In the A4 shear, 5.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.8 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at 621.5 m.

AR-17-147c2

Hole AR-17-147c2 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-147c1 at a depth of 432 m. This infill hole was designed to test the A3 shear 25 m below AR-17-147c1. Directional drilling was initiated at 441 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -69°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (A3 and A4 shears). Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A3 and A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, fracture-controlled, and semi-massive pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 26.5 m including 4.8 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 58,000 cps) was intersected within a 176 m section (454.5 to 630.5 m). In the A3 shear, 25.0 m of composite mineralization including 4.6 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 1.5 m of composite mineralization including 0.2 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at 660.5 m.

AR-17-147c3

Hole AR-17-147c3 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-147c2 at a depth of 448 m. This infill hole was designed to test the A3 shear 25 m below AR-17-147c2. Directional drilling was initiated at 458 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -73°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (A3 and A4 shears). Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A3 and A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, fracture-controlled, foliation-controlled, and semi-massive pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 86.5 m including 17.45 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) was intersected within a 202 m section (454.5 to 656.5 m). In the A3 shear, 79.5 m of composite mineralization including 17.35 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 7.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.1 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at 682.5 m.

AR-17-147c4

Hole AR-17-147c4 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-147c1 at a depth of 210 m. This infill hole was designed to test the A3 shear 25 m below AR-17-147c3. Directional drilling was initiated at 222 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -72°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A2 through A4 shears). Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A2 through A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, fracture-controlled, and foliation-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 90.5 m including 5.7 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) was intersected within a 330.5 m section (522.5 to 853.0 m). In the A2 shear, 16.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.15 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A3 shear, 67.5 m of composite mineralization including 5.45 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 7.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.1 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at 870.5 m.

AR-17-148c1

Hole AR-17-148c1 was a directional hole collared from the surface at an angled orientation (-70°) to the northwest (327° azimuth). This step-out hole was designed to the southwest gap 50 m below AR-16-103. Directional drilling was initiated at 300 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -69°.

Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at 108.0 m which dominantly consist of semi-pelitic gneiss with relatively narrow intervals of graphitic pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A2 through A4 shears). The hole successfully intersected anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity in the A2 through A4 shears in association with disseminated, foliation-controlled, and fracture-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 50.5 m including 2.0 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) was intersected within a 486.5 m section (505.0 to 991.5 m). In the A2 shear, 7.0 m of composite mineralization was intersected. In the A3 shear, 15.0 m of composite mineralization including 1.0 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 28.0 m of composite mineralization was intersected including 1.0 m of off-scale radioactivity. An additional 0.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected in the A5 shear. The hole was terminated at a depth of 1054.0 m.

AR-17-148c2

Hole AR-17-148c2 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-148c1 at a depth of 628 m. This step-out hole was designed to the southwest gap 100 m down-dip of AR-16-103. Directional drilling was initiated at 642 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -76°.Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss to granofel and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (A3 and A4 shears). The hole successfully intersected anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity in the A3 and A4 shears in association with disseminated, and fracture-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 51.5 m including 0.2 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 15,000 cps) was intersected within a 260 m section (693.5 to 953.5 m). In the A3 shear, 10.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected. In the A4 shear, 41.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.2 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at a depth of 1044.5 m.

AR-17-149c1

Hole AR-17-149c1 was a directional hole collared from the surface at an angled orientation (-70°) to the northwest (345° Azimuth). It was a step-out hole designed to test the northeast gap 110 m down-dip and northeast of AR-17-116c2. Directional drilling was initiated at 201 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -68°.The hole intersected bleached Athabasca Group sandstones between 122.0 m and the unconformity at 134.9 m. Basement lithologies dominantly consisted of semi-pelitic gneiss with relatively narrow intervals of graphitic pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A2 and A3 shears). The hole successfully intersected anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity in the A2 and A3 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, foliation-controlled, and fracture-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 33.5 m including 0.95 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 48,000 cps) was intersected within a 255 m section (618.5 to 873.5 m). In the A2 shear, 9.0 m of composite mineralization was intersected. In the A3 shear, 24.5 m of composite mineralization including 0.95 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at a depth of 1014.5 m.

AR-17-149c2

Hole AR-17-149c2 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-149c1 at a depth of 540 m. This step-out hole was designed to test the northeast gap 50 m above AR-17-149c1. Directional drilling was initiated at 552 m. The A2 shear was intersected at an inclination of -64°. Basement lithologies were intersected from the top of the hole and dominantly consisted of semi-pelitic gneiss with relatively narrow intervals of graphitic pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A2 through A3 shears). The hole successfully intersected anomalous radioactivity in the A2 and A3 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, fracture-controlled, and foliation-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 20.5 m including 0.6 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 52,000 cps) was intersected within a 142 m section (623.0 to 765.0 m). In the A2 shear, 5.5 m of composite mineralization including 0.2 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A3 shear, 15.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.4 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at a depth of 897.5 m.

AR-17-154c1

Hole AR-17-154c1 was a directional hole collared from the surface at an angled orientation (-70°) to the northwest (327° Azimuth). It was a step-out hole designed to test the northeast gap 20 m up-dip and northeast of AR-17-133c2. Directional drilling was initiated at 205 m. The A2 shear was intersected at an inclination of -65°. The hole intersected bleached Athabasca Group sandstones between 108.9 m and the unconformity at 120.6 m. Basement lithologies dominantly consisted of semi-pelitic gneiss with relatively narrow intervals of graphitic pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A2 and A3 shears). The hole successfully intersected anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity in the A2 through the A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, foliation-controlled, and fracture-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 32.5 m including 1.8 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) was intersected within a 318.5 m section (419.0 to 737.5 m). In the A2 shear, 21.0 m of composite mineralization including 1.8 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A3 shear, 11.0 m of composite mineralization was intersected. Additionally, 0.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected in the A4 shear. The hole was terminated at a depth of 854.0 m.

AR-17-154c2

Hole AR-17-154c2 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-154c1 at a depth of 228 m. This step-out hole was designed to test the northeast gap 80 m up-dip and northeast of AR-17-149c1 m. Directional drilling was initiated at 244 m. The A2 shear was intersected at an inclination of -68°. Basement lithologies were intersected from the top of the hole and dominantly consisted of semi-pelitic gneiss with relatively narrow intervals of graphitic pelitic gneiss and mylonite (the A2 through A3 shears). The hole successfully intersected anomalous radioactivity in the A2 and A3 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, fracture-controlled, and foliation-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 1.5 m was intersected within a 126 m section (612.0 to 738.0 m). In the A2 shear, 0.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected. In the A3 shear, 1.0 m of composite was intersected. The hole was terminated at a depth of 849.5 m.

AR-17-155c1

Hole AR-17-155c1 was a directional hole collared from surface at an angled orientation (-70°) to the northwest (327° azimuth). This infill hole was designed to test the A3 shear 22 m up-dip from AR-17-118c1. Directional drilling was initiated at 202 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -69°. Strongly bleached Athabasca Group sandstone was intersected from 120.7 m to the unconformity at 128.7 m. Basement lithologies consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss to granofel and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (A2 through the A4 shears). Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A2 through A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, fracture-controlled, and foliation-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 63.5 m including 0.85 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 25,000 cps) was intersected within a 312.0 m section (422.5 to 734.5 m). In the A2 shear, 17.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected. In the A3 shear, 38.0 m of composite mineralization was intersected including 0.55 m of off-scale radioactivity. In the A4 shear, 8.0 m of composite mineralization including 0.3 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at 828.5 m.

AR-17-155c2

Hole AR-17-155c2 was a directional hole that departed pilot hole AR-17-155c1 at a depth of 202 m. This infill hole was designed to test the A3 shear 34 m up-dip of AR-15-057c5. Directional drilling was initiated at 202 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -67°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at the top of the hole and consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (A3 and A4 shears). Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A3 and A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, fracture-controlled, foliation-controlled and worm rock pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 55.5 m including 5.7 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) was intersected within a 128 m section (458.5 to 586.5 m). In the A3 shear, 41.0 m of composite mineralization including 5.15 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 14.5 m of composite mineralization including 0.55 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at 600.5 m.

AR-17-156c1

Hole AR-17-156c1 was a step-out hole collared from surface at an angled orientation (-70°) to the northwest (327° Azimuth). The hole was designed to test the southwest gap 45 m southwest of AR-16-103. Directional drilling was initiated at 157 m. The A3 shear was intersected at an inclination of -63°. Basement lithologies were intersected beginning at 103.5 m which consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss to granofel and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite (A3 and A4 shears). Athabasca Group sandstones were not intersected. Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A3 and A4 shears in association with stringers, disseminated, foliation, and fracture-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A total composite mineralization of 38.0 m including 3.0 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 30,500 cps) was intersected within an 86.5 m section (657.5 to 744.0 m). In the A3 shear, 33.5 m of composite mineralization including 2.8 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. In the A4 shear, 4.5 m of composite mineralization including 0.2 m of off-scale radioactivity was intersected. The hole was terminated at a depth of 858.5 m.

GAR-17-001

GAR-17-001 was the first hole drilled in the geotechnical segment of the Pre-Feasibility Study. The hole was collared from surface at an angled orientation (-70°) to the northwest (327° azimuth). The purpose of the hole was to provide data on the geotechnical and hydrogeological characteristics of the Arrow Deposit host rocks and overburden. Strongly bleached Athabasca Group sandstone was intersected from 104.2 m to the unconformity at 115.0 m. Basement lithologies consisted largely of semi-pelitic gneiss to granofel and relatively narrow intervals of pelitic gneiss and mylonite associated with the A1 shear zone. Anomalous to strongly anomalous radioactivity was intersected in the A1 shear in association with stringers, disseminated, and fracture-controlled pitchblende mineralization. A second zone of strongly anomalous radioactivity anchored by a narrow vein of semi-massive pitchblende mineralization was intersected in a new area northwest of the A1 shear. A total composite mineralization of 34.5 m including 0.9 m of off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 54,000 cps) was intersected within a 265.5 m section (272.0 m to 537.5 m). In the A1 shear, 28.0 m of composite mineralization was intersected. In the new zone northwest of the A1 shear, 6.5 m of composite mineralization was intersected including 0.9 m of off-scale radioactivity. The hole was terminated at a depth of 597.1 m.

