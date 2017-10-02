Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Athabasca Minerals Inc.: Corporate Update

02.10.2017  |  GlobeNewswire
EDMONTON, Oct. 02, 2017 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (Athabasca or the Corporation) (TSX Venture:ABM) announces the departure of Ms. Deborah Rodrigo as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective September 30, 2017. The Corporation wishes to thank Ms. Rodrigo for her contributions and services during her tenure.

Athabasca has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. An offer has been made to a selected candidate.

Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer, will also assume responsibilities as Corporate Secretary until a Chief Financial Officer appointment has been finalized.


About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.



For further Information on Athabasca, please contact:

Athabasca Minerals Inc.
Dean Stuart, Investor Relations
T: 403-617-7609
E: dean@boardmarker.net



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Athabasca Minerals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.athabascaminerals.com


