PERTH, Australia, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bannerman Resources Ltd. (ASX:BMN) (NSX:BMN) (“Bannerman” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy has granted a Mineral Deposit Retention Licence with a five year extendable term (Retention Licence) over Bannerman’s 95% owned Etango Uranium Project.

Bannerman’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brandon Munro, said, “A Retention Licence is the ideal tenure for the highly advanced Etango project. It ensures this world-class project can move quickly to a mining licence when the uranium price recovers and gives us maximum flexibility in the meantime. We are grateful for the continued support Bannerman receives from the Namibian government, the grant of this Retention Licence being the latest example.”

The full report is available on Bannerman’s website at www.bannermanresources.com and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Bannerman - Bannerman Resources Ltd. is an ASX and NSX listed exploration and development company with uranium interests in Namibia, a southern African country which is a premier uranium mining jurisdiction. Bannerman’s principal asset is its 95%-owned Etango Project situated near Rio Tinto’s Rössing uranium mine, Paladin’s Langer Heinrich uranium mine and CGNPC’s Husab uranium mine. A definitive feasibility study has confirmed the technical, environmental and financial (at consensus long term uranium prices) viability of a large open pit and heap leach operation at one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium deposits. From 2015-2017, Bannerman conducted a large scale heap leach demonstration program to provide further assurance to financing parties, generate process information for the detailed engineering design phase and build and enhance internal capability. More information is available on Bannerman’s website at www.bannermanresources.com.