Sierra Metals reports wide drill intercepts from its Cuye Zone at the Yauricocha mine, Peru

Current Drilling program at the Cuye Zone reflects high grade Copper and Zinc mineralization which continue and remain open to depth





Drilling program now suggests that the Cuye and Catas zones appear to merge at depth creating one larger zone

Average Grade of Wide Intercepts:

(Total sulfide potential in these holes is on a total length basis and demonstrate the sulfide mineralization encountered in the Cuye zone)

Hole Width

(m) Ag g/t Pb % Cu % Zn % Au g/t CUY 17-17-01 41.2 15.5 0.06 1.00 3.86 0.58 CUY 17-17-02 49.0 41.0 0.06 1.34 4.75 0.66 CUY 17-17-03 9.5 13.5 0.04 0.93 1.16 0.49 CUY 17-17-04 39.6 22.0 0.40 1.51 2.46 1.64

Drill Hole Highlights Include:

Hole No. From To Width Ag g/t Pb % Cu % Zn % Au g/t CUY 17-17-01 252.5 258.9 over 6.0 m 39 0.18 0.35 21.66 0.33 CUY 17-17-02 229.0 238.0 over 9.0 m 82 0.16 0.94 9.55 0.24

245.0 258.0 over 13.0 m 27 0.00 3.37 0.02 1.85 CUY 17-17-04 197.5 207.0 over 9.5 m 47 1.63 0.49 10.12 0.62

207.0 212.0 over 5.0 m 35 0.03 3.79 0.11 1.41

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2017 /CNW/ - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE American: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") today announced positive drilling results from the Cuye zone located within the Central Mine area of the Yauricocha Mine. To date, 4 holes have been executed from the 870 level of the Yauricocha Mine. These holes have intercepted polymetallic sulphide mineralization containing high grade zinc and copper zones over significant widths. These results demonstrate the potential for high grade mineralization within the reported area, and more importantly indicate the continued existence of extensive mineralization at depth. Further, it appears that the Cuye and Catas orebodies unite and become one orebody at depth. The Cuye zone remains open at depth and there is a strong likelihood of expanding this zone with further exploration programs. These results come as part of an ongoing brownfield drilling program testing priority targets at the Yauricocha Mine, which is located 150 kilometers east-southeast of Lima in the Yauricocha Mining District (Cordillera Occidental), Peru.

These exploration drill hole results have not been included in the recently reported mineral resource estimate for the Yauricocha Mine (please see press release dated September 29, 2017) as they were received after the cut-off date for the report. Management expects that they will provide further potential resource growth when the next mineral resource estimate is calculated.

Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals stated: "Today's results represent the existence of high grade polymetallic mineralization at Cuye, and suggest the possibility of even further mineralization to depth. Additionally, these results represent some of the widest sulfide intercepts drilled at Yauricocha since the discovery of the Esperanza Zone in 2016." He continued, "The Company has made a strong commitment to brownfield exploration in 2017 and results such as the ones released today continue to demonstrate that this investment is paying off with the potential to further grow our mineral resources."

Alonso Lujan, VP Exploration of Sierra Metals commented: "These results from Cuye demonstrate the existence of mineralized sectors containing high grade sulphides consisting of mainly Copper and Zinc as shown in Table 1 below. Additional potential still exists as the Cuye zone remains open to depth. Additionally, it appears that the Cuye and Catas zones unite at depth and management believes that beyond the 1120 level the orebodies will be more continuous in the longitudinal extension of the mine. The Company plans to continue exploring this area from the 1070 level."

He concluded, "The historic Cuye copper orebody used to be one of the largest cashflow generators 10 years ago at Yauricocha. It's rediscovery in late 2016 (see press release dated November 17, 2016) seemed to have found the Cuye orebody extensions at depth. Today's results confirm the connection of these orebodies at higher elevations and suggest that Cuye may merge with the Catas polymetallic orebody. This is very significant since Catas is the one of the largest contributors to the mine's current production."

All reported intercepts are core length as further drilling is required to determine true thicknesses.

A plan view map of Yauricocha Mine is shown in Figure 1. Level 920 shows the Cuye and Catas areas. Figure 1 and 2 show the cross sections of the holes drilled:

Table 1.

Hole No. From To Width (m) Ag g/t Pb % Cu % Zn % Au g/t Description CUY 17-17-01 252.50 258.95 6.45 39 0.18 0.35 21.66 0.33 Poly

258.95 261.80 2.85 15 0.14 0.18 1.29 0.10 Pyrite

261.80 266.00 4.20 22 0.12 0.42 2.40 0.32 Poly

267.30 285.00 17.70 7 0.00 1.64 0.16 0.9 Copper

285.00 293.00 8.00 10 0.03 0.57 0.32 0.48 Pyrite

293.00 295.00 2.00 24 0.00 1.49 0.01 0.09 Copper

CUY17-17-02 209.00 211.00 2.00 149 0.13 2.04 0.04 0.61 Copper

211.00 218.90 7.90 58 0.10 0.22 16.96 0.14 Poly

218.90 229.00 10.10 3 0.02 0.01 0.55 0.13 Skarn

229.00 238.00 9.00 82 0.16 0.99 9.55 0.24 Poly

238.00 239.00 1.00 27 0.02 2.4 1.65 0.26 Copper

239.00 244.00 5.00 15 0.02 0.62 0.56 0.36 Pyrite

244.00 245.00 1.00 33 0.03 1.67 2.42 0.46 Poly

245.00 258.00 13.00 27 0.00 3.37 0.02 1.85 Copper

CUY 17-17-03 196.50 196.80 0.30 12 0.04 0.31 3.29 0.47 Poly

196.80 202.40 5.60 9 0.05 0.25 0.98 0.26 Pyrite

202.40 203.00 0.60 19 0.06 0.98 2.90 0.28 Poly

203.00 206.00 3.00 21 0.01 2.25 0.94 0.97 Copper CUY 17-17-04 129.00 130.90 1.90 10 0.03 0.08 5.37 0.06 Poly

130.90 195.75 66.80 4 0.03 0.11 0.12 0.03 Pyrite

197.50 207.00 9.50 47 1.63 0.49 10.12 0.62 Poly

207.00 212.00 5.00 35 0.03 3.79 0.11 1.41 Copper

212.00 220.50 8.50 6 0.00 0.84 0.05 4.58 Copper

220.50 225.80 5.30 18 0.00 1.52 0.01 1.55 Poly

225.80 237.05 11.25 8.77 0.00 1.86 0.01 0.42 Copper

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gordon Babcock P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Americo Zuzunaga, MAusIMM CP(Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP(Metallurgist) and Consultant to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person on metallurgical processes.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS".

