Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Tinka Drills 45.5 Metres Grading 7.8 % Zinc and 40.8 Metres Grading 9.4 % Zinc in Hole A17-096 at South Ayawilca

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2017 /CNW/ - Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV: TK) (OTCPK: TKRFF) is pleased to announce assay results for three additional drill holes from the South Ayawilca zinc discovery in central Peru.  Hole A17-096 intersected high-grade zinc mineralization in two intercepts of over 40 metres each, and is one of the best drill holes of this year's 15,000 metre drill campaign.  The zinc intercepts in A17-096 indicate continuity of the two high-grade zinc zones intersected in hole A17-056 (63.9 metres grading 5.6% zinc from 126 metres depth & 51.9 metres grading 10.1 % zinc from 242 metres depth) separated by 50 to 100 metres.  Also at South Ayawilca, hole A17-093 intersected zinc-lead-silver mineralization in an infill hole between two holes separated by 250 metres (A17-075 and A17-078), and connects South Ayawilca with the Central Ayawilca resource zone. Hole A17-094 intercepted a narrow high-grade silver-zinc-lead zone in a 200 metre step out hole.  Mineralization at South Ayawilca remains open to the southeast, east and south. 

Two drill rigs continue to turn at South Ayawilca.  Drill data for a zinc resource update is being finalized, with the new resource expected by early November.  Drilling is planned to continue until December, testing new targets and continuing with step out holes at South Ayawilca. 

Key Highlights of the latest South Ayawilca drill holes
Hole A17-096:

  • 45.5 metres at 7.8 % zinc & 111 g/t indium from 241.5 metres depth, including
    • 10.6 metres at 15.5 % zinc & 320 g/t indium from 250.8 metres depth; and
  • 3.8 metres at 8.3 % zinc & 82 g/t indium from 304.8 metres depth; and
  • 40.8 metres at 9.4 % zinc, 15 g/t silver & 145 g/t indium from 315.2 metres depth, including
    • 5.0 metres at 17.2 % zinc, 28 g/t silver & 591 g/t indium from 319.0 metres depth, and
    • 11.9 metres at 17.4 % zinc, 20 g/t silver & 80 g/t indium from 342.6 metres depth;

Hole A17-094:  

  • 1.2 metres at 1.6 % zinc, 2.1 % lead & 193 g/t silver from 394.0 metres depth;

Hole A17-093:

  • 9.0 metres** at 2.7 % zinc, 0.7 % lead & 51 g/t silver from 382.0 metres depth, including
    • 2.7 metres at 6.8 % zinc, 1.1 % lead & 108 g/t silver from 388.3 metres depth;
      (** includes 1.3 metres of no recovery assumed zero grade)

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka´s President and CEO, stated: "We are thrilled with the intersections in hole A17-096 as they confirm the continuity of thick and high-grade zinc mineralization previously encountered in hole A17-056. South Ayawilca continues to surprise us with its high zinc grades. As we enter the final quarter of 2017, our busiest year at the project with more than 15,000 metres drilled to date, we look forward to updating our resource estimate by November.  In addition, tin assays are being compiled and will be released once our geological interpretations are completed.  Also, closed-cycle metallurgical flotation tests for zinc composite samples from South, West, and Central Ayawilca are in progress with results expected before year end."

Drill progress

Six drill holes from South and Central Ayawilca have assays pending or are in progress (A17-095 and A17-097, 098, 099, 100, 101).  Approximately five additional holes are planned at South and Central Ayawilca this year.  Assays are also pending for two holes from the Valley area (A17-090 and 092).  See Table 1 for a summary of all significant zinc (lead, indium, silver) intercepts in the 2017 drill program to date.  Maps attached are:
Figure 1 - Ayawilca drill hole location map.
Figure 2 - Longitudinal section of South Ayawilca showing hole A17-096.

True thicknesses of the zinc intersections are estimated to be at least 85% of the downhole thickness, except where otherwise noted in footnotes to Table 1.

All significant results of the 2017 program are summarized in Table 1 with the strongest intercepts in bold text. Table 2 summarizes all drill collar information to date. 

NI 43-101 Technical Report:
On June 29, 2016, Tinka filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ayawilca Property, Department of Pasco, Peru in support of the Company's news release dated May 25, 2016.  The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authored by Mr. David Ross. P.Geo., of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., who is an independent "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.  The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.tinkaresources.com

The qualified person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release. 

Table 1.  Summary of 2017 Drill Results from Ayawilca by Area and Date of Release

Drill hole

From m

To m

Interval
m

Zn %

Pb %

Ag g/t

Indium
g/t

Area
Ayawilca

Reported

A17-0561

90.30

90.65

0.35

29.0

0.4

82

443

South

April 3 '17

and

113.00

113.40

0.40

31.2

0.0

85

759

April 3 '17

and

126.00

189.90

63.90

5.6

0.1

17

29

March 6 '17

including

127.50

145.40

17.90

11.6

0.2

36

20

March 6 '17

including

127.50

133.30

5.80

22.5

0.3

77

50

March 6 '17

and

199.20

204.70

5.50

5.8

0.1

6

38

April 3 '17

and

228.50

233.70

5.20

12.9

0.0

11

162

March 6 '17

and

242.00

293.90

51.90

10.1

0.1

624

233

April 3 '17

including

279.00

293.90

14.90

20.6

0.2

1524

441

April 3 '17

including

279.00

285.40

6.40

37.5

0.4

301

916

April 3 '17

A17-056A

286.50

296.00

9.50

9.3

0.3

19

88

South

May 3'17

and

309.00

313.10

4.10

18.6

0.1

27

224

May 3'17

including

310.50

313.10

2.60

27.3

0.1

38

336

May 3'17

A17-057

84.90

86.35

1.45

24.8

0.0

62

157

South

April 3 '17

and

143.70

144.50

0.80

40.4

0.1

138

261

April 3 '17

and

157.60

197.70

40.10

9.1

0.2

22

168

April 3 '17

including

168.20

177.80

9.60

16.8

0.1

22

299

April 3 '17

and

227.15

234.90

7.75

3.5

0.2

21

85

April 3 '17

and

264.00

279.30

15.30

20.0

2.5

102

263

April 3 '17

including

265.75

269.00

3.25

34.5

2.1

96

196

April 3 '17

including

272.50

277.70

5.20

32.5

1.3

69

639

April 3 '17

A17-058

103.50

107.70

4.205

20.2

4.2

3294

15

West

May 3'17

and

133.25

134.35

1.105

30.3

3.2

500

61

May 3'17

A17-058 did not reach target, lost at 301 metres in sandstone

A17-059

50.30

51.10

0.80

37.5

0.5

69

70

South

June 8'17

58.00

60.00

2.00

6.3

0.0

12

30

June 8'17

A17-060

262.40

264.40

2.00

14.8

0.0

35

1178

South

May 3'17

and

275.00

279.50

4.50

15.0

0.0

20

383

May 3'17

and

298.00

328.50

30.52

3.4

0.2

10

38

May 3'17

including

303.40

312.00

8.60

5.1

0.1

11

6

May 3'17

A17-061

122.70

150.50

27.80

4.4

0.1

18

24

South

May 3'17

including

145.70

147.50

1.805

27.2

0.0

32

157

May 3'17

and

184.00

202.60

18.603

10.4

0.5

52

59

May 3'17

including

196.20

198.80

2.60

23.6

2.4

192

19

May 3'17

including

201.90

202.60

0.70

28.7

3.6

202

41

May 3'17

and

220.00

233.40

13.40

18.7

0.9

57

463

May 3'17

including

224.10

230.00

7.90

29.3

0.8

71

719

May 3'17

and

265.00

266.80

1.80

37.0

0.2

85

808

May 3'17

A17-062

152.40

153.05

0.655

33.6

0.3

166

42

South

June 28'17

A17-062 was lost prior to target depth in a fault zone at 313 metres

Drill hole

From m

To m

Interval m

Zn %

Pb %

Ag g/t

Indium g/t

Area Ayawilca

Reported

A17-063

302.20

349.90

47.70

11.3

0.0

18

313

South

June 8'17

including

303.30

313.10

9.80

17.4

0.0

28

587

June 8'17

including

327.40

339.60

12.20

17.1

0.0

26

495

June 8'17

A17-064

269.90

270.40

0.50

15.6

0.0

11

304

South

June 8'17

and

277.20

277.60

0.40

14.5

0.0

17

39

June 8'17

A17-065

119.00

119.75

0.75

36.6

0.1

88

157

South

June 8'17

and

204.00

210.00

6.00

4.0

0.0

4

9

June 8'17

and

219.50

238.80

19.30

4.7

0.0

7

93

June 8'17

including

236.20

238.80

2.60

20.6

0.0

23

529

June 8'17

and

266.40

293.00

26.60

3.6

0.0

4

46

June 8'17

and

307.30

332.00

24.70

3.8

0.0

5

51

June 8'17

and

340.00

346.00

6.00

2.6

0.1

7

16

June 8'17

A17-066

185.20

185.50

0.30

37.8

0.0

40

1330

South

June 8'17

and

330.90

334.40

3.50

7.4

0.1

24

111

June 8'17

and

345.00

350.00

5.00

11.3

0.1

37

270

June 8'17

A17-067

256.40

265.00

8.60

2.7

0.2

39

0

South

June 28'17

A17-068

343.55

344.30

0.75

6.1

11.6

210

7

Central

June 28'17

and

382.00

388.00

6.00

4.0

0.1

46

47

June 28'17

A17-069

182.00

190.00

8.00

3.0

0.5

13

17

South

June 28'17

and

261.60

262.30

0.70

17.8

0.0

14

73

June 28'17

and

271.40

300.70

29.30

10.4

0.1

17

278

June 28'17

including

287.30

299.40

12.10

19.1

0.1

25

440

June 28'17

A17-070

100.00

105.10

5.10

6.3

0.6

127

82

South

June 28'17

and

306.80

308.40

1.60

15.4

0.1

40

529

June 28'17

and

317.50

356.80

39.306

7.1

0.1

13

100

June 28'17

including

340.00

356.80

16.80

12.9

0.1

19

183

June 28'17

including

340.00

348.00

8.00

20.9

0.1

19

265

June 28'17

A17-071

327.20

350.00

22.80

8.4

0.8

35

17

South

July 7'17

including

332.40

345.00

12.60

11.6

0.9

35

30

July 7'17

A17-072

104.80

105.60

0.80

27.0

0.3

73

125

South

July 7'17

and

294.50

306.00

11.50

2.9

2.3

781

0

July 7'17

including

302.00

304.00

2.00

5.6

5.5

3167

0

July 7'17

A17-073

no significant results

Zone 3

July 7'17

A17-074

71.40

73.60

2.205

31.0

0.1

138

23

West

July 7'17

and

148.00

148.70

0.705

18.3

0.3

38

0

July 7'17

A17-075

359.00

379.87

20.80

5.0

0.0

11

44

South

July 7'17

including

376.30

379.80

3.50

10.2

0.0

17

96

July 7'17

A17-076

196.70

199.50

2.80

4.5

0.4

54

43

South

Aug 15 '17

and

264.00

269.90

5.90

1.2

1.0

58

0

Aug 15 '17

and

368.00

373.70

5.70

2.4

1.9

55

0

Aug 15 '17

A17-077

265.10

268.00

2.90

2.9

2.8

84

0

Central

Aug 15 '17

and

337.30

339.60

2.30

9.2

0.0

11

79

Aug 15 '17

and

348.60

359.60

11.00

2.6

0.7

86

1

Aug 15 '17

A17-078

190.00

191.20

1.20

8.9

0.3

380

32

Central

Aug 15 '17

and

400.10

404.40

4.30

7.8

0.1

4

57

Aug 15 '17

A17-079

209.30

225.15

15.85

2.4

1.2

25

0

West

Aug 15 '17

and

254.40

270.00

15.60

2.4

0.1

5

16

Aug 15 '17

and

273.25

309.50

36.25

5.2

0.2

10

65

Aug 15 '17

including

304.00

309.50

5.50

12.5

0.0

8

103

Aug 15 '17

A17-080

171.70

174.00

2.30

3.5

2.2

58

0

West

Aug 15 '17

and

291.30

306.50

15.20

6.0

0.0

7

184

Aug 15 '17

including

304.70

306.50

1.80

28.4

0.0

34

1400

Aug 15 '17

A17-081

no significant results

Zone 3

Sep 18 '17

A17-082

not sampled - did not reach target depth

Chaucha

Sep 18 '17

A17-083

81.60

84.50

2.90

8.0

0.6

61

133

West

Sep 18 '17

and

175.80

178.70

2.90

2.9

1.3

46

0

Sep 18 '17

and

268.00

278.20

10.20

3.0

0.7

15

3

Sep 18 '17

Drill hole

From m

To m

Interval m

Zn %

Pb %

Ag g/t

Indium g/t

Area Ayawilca

Reported

A17-084

no significant results

Chaucha

Sep 18 '17

A17-085

100.00

102.00

2.00

8.3

0.0

10

28

West

Sep 18 '17

and

292.30

294.10

1.80

9.6

0.1

4

2

Sep 18 '17

and

303.10

305.50

2.40

14.3

0.2

18

20

Sep 18 '17

A17-086

no significant results

Chaucha

Sep 18 '17

A17-087

133.50

134.40

0.90

9.6

0.1

472

15

South

Sep 18 '17

and

148.00

150.00

2.00

3.9

0.1

166

9

Sep 18 '17

and

242.00

242.80

0.80

7.4

3.3

607

26

Sep 18 '17

and

262.90

264.55

1.65

5.4

0.2

84

1

Sep 18 '17

A17-088

no significant results

Valley

Sep 18 '17

A17-089

218.60

229.40

10.80

16.7

0.0

33

681

South

Sep 18 '17

including

218.60

220.40

1.80

35.9

0.0

40

1248

Sep 18 '17

including

222.50

225.20

2.70

33.6

0.1

68

1800

Sep 18 '17

and

241.00

250.20

9.20

7.9

0.0

18

60

Sep 18 '17

including

245.70

246.80

1.10

25.7

0.1

49

355

Sep 18 '17

including

249.40

250.20

0.80

35.6

0.1

51

103

Sep 18 '17

A17-090

Results

pending


Valley

Pending

A17-091

Results

pending


Zone 3

Pending

A17-092

Results

pending


Valley

Pending

A17-093

331.50

336.00

4.50

1.4

1.2

59

3

South

Here

and

382.00

391.008

9.00

2.7

0.7

51

13

Here

including

388.30

391.00

2.70

6.8

1.1

108

26

A17-094

394.00

395.20

1.20

1.6

2.1

193

0

South

Here

A17-095

Results

pending


South

Here

A17-096

241.50

287.00

45.50

7.8

0.0

8

111

South

Here

including

250.80

261.40

10.60

15.5

0.1

23

320

Here

and

298.40

300.10

1.70

7.3

0.0

7

46

Here

and

304.80

308.60

3.80

8.3

0.0

6

82

Here

and

315.20

356.00

40.80

9.4

0.1

15

145

Here

including

319.00

324.00

5.00

17.2

0.0

28

591

Here

including

342.60

354.50

11.90

17.4

0.1

20

80

Here

1 hole lost at 293.9 metres; wedged and completed as A17-056A to 376 metres depth 

2 includes 0.6 m with no core recovery from 315.2 to 315.8 m; this interval was given a zero grade 

3 includes 3.1 m with no core recovery from 198.8 to 201.9 m; this interval was given a zero grade 

4 includes a silver assay cut at 1000 g/t; actual assay in A17-056 was 0.2 m at 16,490 g/t Ag, 7.0% Zn & 6.9 % Cu from 287.1 m.

5 high grade vein intercepts with variable true thicknesses

6 includes 4.3 m of no recovery assumed zero grade

7 includes 1.7 m of no recovery assumed zero grade

8 includes 1.3 m of no recovery assumed zero grade

Note:  Assays are calculated using a zinc only cut-off grade of 2% over 6 metres

Notes on sampling and assaying
Drill holes are diamond HQ or NQ size core holes with recoveries generally above 80% and often close to 100%.  The drill core is marked up, logged, and photographed on site.  The cores are cut in half at the Company's core storage facility, with half-cores stored as a future reference.  Half-core is bagged on average over 1 to 2 metre composite intervals and sent to ALS or SGS laboratories in Lima for assay in batches.  Standards and blanks are inserted into each batch prior to departure from Tinka's core storage facilities.  At the laboratory samples are dried, crushed to 100% passing 2mm, then 500 grams pulverized for multi-element analysis by ICP using multi-acid digestion. Samples assaying over 1% zinc, lead, or copper and over 100 g/t silver are re-assayed using precise ore-grade AAS techniques.

Table 2.  Summary of Drill Collar Information (coordinates are in UTM Zone 18S WGS84 datum)

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Total depth (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth

Dip

A17-056

333046

8845062

293.9

4202

300

-75

A17-056A

333046

8845062

376.4

4202

300

-75

A17-057

333046

8845062

477.0

4202

300

-55

A17-058

332557

8845657

301.0

4299

040

-82

A17-059

332840

8845192

248.9

4209

120

-85

A17-060

333174

8845005

358.4

4218

300

-70

A17-061

333058

8844996

326.9

4191

290

-67

A17-062

333175

8845004

309.0

4218

000

-90

A17-063

333241

8845118

416.6

4229

310

-70

A17-064

333062

8844993

369.1

4191

290

-50

A17-065

333174

8845090

366.3

4225

300

-75

A17-066

333345

8845193

371.6

4211

310

-70

A17-067

333059

8844996

302.8

4190

120

-85

A17-068

333552

8845279

419.7

4185

310

-75

A17-069

333114

8845103

374.3

4210

300

-65

A17-070

333152

8845150

367.8

4230

310

-75

A17-071

333328

8845044

383.3

4202

310

-70

A17-072

333114

8845103

445.9

4233

300

-53

A17-073

334458

8846616

710.0

4024

210

-75

A17-074

332666

8845491

429.6

4124

015

-75

A17-075

333434

8845121

395.3

4201

310

-70

A17-076

333155

8845153

420.7

4230

310

-55

A17-077

332966

8845460

416.2

4243

130

-70

A17-078

333656

8845227

477.2

4174

310

-75

A17-079

332919

8845717

322.6

4223

310

-65

A17-080

332915

8845805

335.4

4220

310

-70

A17-081

334696

8846099

506.8

4151

190

-70

A17-082

333774

8847585

67.2

3922

290

-65

A17-083

332968

8845607

317.6

4216

310

-70

A17-084

333694

8847613

123.1

3938

300

-75

A17-085

332903

8845938

346.6

4250

310

-70

A17-086

333693

8847613

217.9

3938

300

-50

A17-087

333005

8844940

316.8

4160

290

-72

A17-088

332689

8846884

224.6

4163

170

-65

A17-089

333003

8844943

330.1

4160

325

-60

A17-090

333099

8846807

213.9

4135

240

-60

A17-091

334043

8846140

480.6

4093

35

-70

A17-092

333101

8846805

270.6

4134

240

-45

A17-093

333551

8845146

408.0

4179

310

-75

A17-094

333678

8845009

418.6

4157

310

-80

A17-095

332840

8845199

362.1

4203

120

-75

A17-096

333174

8845088

366.3

4218

270

-65

A17-097

333331

8845046

370.0

4203

130

-85

A17-098

333172

8845090

352.7

4218

140

-80

A17-099

333435

8845122

400.7

4191

130

-85

A17-100

333810

8845256

450.0

4161

130

-85

A17-101

333346

8845194

450.0

4208

250

-75

On behalf of the Board,
"Graham Carman"
Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO

About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) in the zinc-lead-silver belt of central Peru, 200 kilometres northeast of Lima. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 18.8 Mt at 5.9 % zinc, 0.2 % lead, 15 g/t silver & 74 g/t indium, and a Tin Zone Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.4 Mt at 0.76 % tin, 0.31 % copper & 18 g/t silver (May 25, 2016). A significant resource expansion drill program began in February 2017 and is ongoing.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements").  All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management.  Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations, drilling results, the Company's expectations regarding mineral resource calculations, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities, community agreements and relations, and other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein.  Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

SOURCE Tinka Resources Ltd.



Contact
Investor Information: www.tinkaresources.com, Rob Bruggeman 1.416.884.3556, rbruggeman@tinkaresources.com; Company Contact: Mariana Bermudez, 1.604.699.0202
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Tinka Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.tinkaresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap