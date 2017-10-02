New Zeolite Source: BC Ministry Of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Issues New Mine Permit

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Ashburton Ventures Inc. (ABR-TSX:V) (ARB-FRANKFURT) (“Ashburton” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that ZMM Canada Minerals Corp. has received authorization to quarry a one thousand metric ton zeolite bulk sample on the TransCanada Zeolite property. Ashburton currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the TransCanada Zeolite property.

The Mine Permit allows the company to construct access roads, establish a quarry, remove and stockpile the bulk sample and crush on the site located near Kamloops off Duck Range Road, three kilometers east of Highway #97. Work will commence in October of 2017.

The TransCanada Zeolite property contains volcanic rocks of the Kamloops and Penticton Groups where zeolites can occur and occupy over 50 percent of the rock volume. ZMM has the technology to separate the zeolites from the flow rock as required. The zeolites identified to date are Mordenite, Stilbite, Analcime and Phillipsite. This will potentially expand Ashburton’s capacity to deliver zeolite products and create new opportunities for product development.

Market testing and development for a wide range of applications in horticulture, agriculture, construction, environmental and advanced materials programs is ongoing.

LuVerne Hogg, CEO of ZMM Canada Minerals Corp. said, “The development of this zeolite occurrence will be a first for North America, which will enable technological advances in zeolite applications.”

The technical contents of this release were approved by LuVerne E.W. Hogg, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The properties have not been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

Ashburton Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on Canadian mineral projects in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada. If you would like to be added to the news release distribution please get in touch with us at info@ashburtonventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Ashburton Ventures Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

