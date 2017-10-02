GT Gold Announces New Appointments to Management Team

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GTT) is pleased to announce the appointment of:

Mr. Ashwath Mehra as Executive Chairman. Mr. Mehra will assume the position of Executive Chairman immediately. Mr. Mehra previously served as Non-Executive Chairman of GT Gold and has done so since the Company's inception in November 2016. He is co-founder of the Company and currently the Company's largest shareholder; and

Mr. Mark Santarossa as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Santarossa will join GT Gold on the 16 th of October.

of October. In connection with this and with good governance practices in mind, Mr. Taj Singh, Board Member and Chairman of the Audit Committee, will now act as the Company's Lead Independent Director.

Ashwath Mehra, Executive Chairman of the Company, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Mark to the management team of GT Gold. Mark's significant capital markets experience, both at bank-owned and independent Canadian investment dealers, and experience as a strategic advisor to mining companies, will serve GT Gold well. He will play a key role as GT Gold looks to continue its growth following the significant discovery at our Tatogga project this summer. The Company would like to thank out-going CFO Tracy Albert for her contribution to the Company over the past year and wishes her well in her future endeavours."

In connection with Mr. Santarossa's appointment, the Company has agreed to issue to him, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, 250,000 common share purchase options at a strike price calculated in accordance with applicable securities laws, to vest in thirds on those dates that are six, 12 and 18 months following the date of grant, respectively.

Ashwath Mehra, B.Sc.

Mr. Mehra is a senior executive and entrepreneur who has founded and managed numerous companies. He has close to 30 years of experience in mining and metals, including significant experience in debt and equity capital markets and, while maintaining a focus on mining, is a large investor in a spectrum of businesses spanning real estate to technology. Mr. Mehra commenced his career trading commodities with Philipp Brothers in London, England. From 1990 to 2000, he served as a Senior Partner at Glencore International AG (and its predecessor) where he ran the nickel and cobalt businesses and was responsible for establishing Glencore's operations in India.

He also served as Chief Executive Officer of MRI Trading AG (formerly Marc Rich + Co Investment AG) from 2001 to 2011 and was its Co-Owner, and successfully sold the firm in 2011. Mr. Mehra holds a BSc Philosophy and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mark Santarossa CPA, CA, MBA

Mr. Santarossa is a financial and capital markets professional with over 20 years of experience, predominantly in the mining sector. Most recently he was Director at Origin Merchant Partners, an independent mergers and acquisitions advisory firm based in Toronto, where he advised on a number of transactions. His experience also includes mining institutional equity sales at PI Financial, Macquarie Capital Markets Canada, CIBC World Markets and Haywood Securities, and mining equity research at National Bank Financial. Prior to entering the capital markets sector, Mr. Santarossa worked at PwC LLP and KPMG LLP. He holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business (York University) and both a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA) designation.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.