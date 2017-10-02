Copper Mountain Mining Corporation announces summer drill results in the Superpit area and also commencement of drilling at New Ingerbelle

Web Site: www.CuMtn.com

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2017 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce that it has completed its summer drilling program at the Copper Mountain Mine site and has commenced drilling at the New Ingerbelle site hear Princeton, BC.

The purpose of the program was to further expand resources on the western side of the pit 2 area. Additional drilling was carried out in the Saddle area as fill-in drilling to upgrade the resources to assist with longer term mine planning. A deep drilling program was completed at the eastern end of Pit 2 to test continuity of high grade mineralization at depth. A total of 8900m of diamond drilling was completed in thirty-two drill holes.

Previous results from the 2016 drill program indicated a significant north-west extension of Pit 2 mineralization while the 2017 program focused on an area to the south-west of Pit 2. The 2017 program was successful in intercepting the high grade mineralization at depth on the eastern end of Pit 2. Drilling south west of Pit 2 continued to intercept mineralization, but was intermittent as drilling moved outside of the western extremities of the current pit limits, indicating that additional drilling may be required. Highlights of the Pit 2 West drilling are in the table below and include 82 meters of 0.55% Cu and 18 meters of 0.80% Cu.

Pit 2 West Significant Drill Results

Hole ID Azi Dip Length (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu Eq2 % 17P1-02 132 -51 334 34 49 15 0.55 0.09 1.18 0.62







115 130 15 0.43 0.14 0.99 0.53







277 295 18 0.53 0.16 1.71 0.64 17P1-06 312 -60 252 177 207 30 0.19 0.03 0.42 0.21 17P2-01 132 -55 425 96 150 54 0.37 0.11 0.75 0.44







372 387 15 0.28 0.15 0.47 0.38 17P2-02 122 -51 324 2.1 18.6 16.5 0.25 0.07 0.64 0.30







72 102 30 0.27 0.07 0.63 0.32







252 309 57 0.36 0.14 0.91 0.45 17P2-03 132 -46 401 29.6 44.8 15.2 0.39 0.11 0.93 0.47 17P2-04 132 -50 392 180 201 21 0.69 0.11 1.6 0.77







285 321 36 0.34 0.10 0.75 0.41 17P2-05 132 -47 370 147 189 42 0.36 0.08 0.85 0.42 17P2-06 132 -47 400 44.8 63.1 18.3 0.80 0.13 1.73 0.90







279.5 361.8 82.3 0.55 0.09 1.17 0.62

In-fill drilling in the Saddle area was successful in upgrading the resource and will provide additional details for the current Life of Mine design. These results are presented in the table below.

Saddle Significant Drill Results

Hole ID Azi Dip Length (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu Eq2 % 17SD-05 42 -50 109 3 54 51 0.38 * 0.95

17SD-06 222 -45 340 6.1 26.5 20.4 0.25 0.06 0.71 0.29







218.5 261.2 42.7 0.29 0.07 1.98 0.35 17SD-07 312 -45 298 246.4 279.6 33.2 0.37 0.06 0.83 0.41 17SD-08 222 -45 320 248.7 270.4 21.7 0.54 0.10 2.19 0.62 17SD-09 132 -48 365 191.1 206.4 15.3 0.44 * 1.36

17SD-11 222 -45 210 70.5 175.5 105 0.45 * 2.02

Incl





151.5 175.5 24 1.14 * 6.07



*Gold Assays Pending

Drilling in the eastern end of Pit 2 demonstrated that the high-grade Pit 2 mineralization does continue at depth towards the east. Highlights from Pit 2 East drilling are listed below and include 105 meters at 0.62% Cu, including 75 meters at 0.80% Cu and 9 meters at 3.68% Cu.

Pit 2 East Significant Drill Results

Hole ID Azi Dip Length (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu Eq2 % 17P2E-01 225 -46 296 107 212.3 105.3 0.62 0.18 1.89 0.75 Incl





107 182 75 0.80 0.22 2.46 0.96 Incl









9 3.68 0.79 8.66 4.25 17P2E-02 127 -45 281 71 95 24 0.33 * 0.33

17P2E-02





110 195.5 85.5 0.21 * 0.74

17P2E-02





230 281 51 0.36 * 1.26

17P2E-03 177 -54 190 74 116 42 0.48 * 2.04

17P2E-03





128 182 54 0.39 * 1.58



*Gold Assays Pending

Cu Eq2% : Calculated using US$3/lb Cu, US$1275/oz Au, US $18/oz Ag. Not adjusted for recovery.

Results from this drill program are currently being incorporated into an updated resource model, which in turn will lead to revisions of the reserve model and long-term mine plan.

Map of Drill Hole Locations

New Ingerbelle

A review of historical data from the New Ingerbelle Pit has been encouraging and the Company is now drilling the Ingerbelle deposit, located about 1km west of the Superpit. Historically, the Ingerbelle deposit was discovered, developed and mined by Newmont Mines Ltd between 1966 to 1981. The resource at New Ingerbelle is estimated 125 Million tonnes @ 0.31% Cu (Inferred) at a 0.2% Cu cut-off which equates to an additional 1 billion lbs Copper equivalent. Precious metals were not assayed on historical drill core, however production records show that gold and silver recovered grades were 0.17 g/t and 0.8 g/t respectively. Actual head grades for gold were 0.25 g/t using a 70% Mill recovery factor while copper head grades were 0.43%.

A 5,000m Phase 1 diamond drill program was recently initiated on the New Ingerbelle deposit with the objective of verifying historical drilling while also testing both lateral and depth potential of the resource. The goal of the current drill program is to confirm the historical resource which has the potential to add an extra 10 years to the mine life of the operation. A total of fourteen holes have been designed and results for the first hole are listed below and include 100 meters at 0.37% Cu and 72 meters at 0.42% Cu.

Hole ID Azi Dip Length (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu Eq % 17IG-01 317 -49 303 3 161 158 0.29 0.21 0.47 0.42







3 103 100 0.37 0.28 0.6 0.55







3 75 72 0.42 0.3 0.65 0.61

*CuEq calculated using US$3/lb Cu, US$1275/oz Au, US $18/oz Ag. Not adjusted for recovery.

Historical New Ingerbelle Pit outlined in blue with planned 2017 diamond drill holes

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Company has a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation who owns 25% of the mine. The Copper Mountain mine has a large resource of copper that remains open laterally and at depth. This significant exploration potential is being explored over the next few years in order to fully appreciate the property's full development potential. Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Peter Holbek, P. Geo."

