Marquee Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Interim Executive Chairman

Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Marquee Energy Ltd. (“Marquee” or the “Company”) (TSXV: “MQX”) announces today, that Mr. Richard Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company has entered into a medical leave of absence.

To cover for the temporary vacancy created in connection with Mr. Thompson’s leave of absence, the Company has appointed Dr. William J.F. Roach as the Interim Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors while Mr. Thompson recovers from his medical condition. As Interim Executive Chairman, Dr. Roach will assume the responsibilities of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as Interim Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Roach will also maintain his role as a member of the Company’s Reserves Committee.

ABOUT MARQUEE

Marquee is a Calgary based, junior energy company focused on high rate of return light oil development and production. Marquee is committed to growing the company through exploitation of existing opportunities and continued consolidation within its core area at Michichi. Marquee's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "MQX". Additional information about Marquee may be found on its website www.marquee-energy.com and in its continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulators on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

