Potash Ridge Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2017 /CNW/ - Potash Ridge Corp.. (the "Company" and "PRK") (TSX:PRK) announces the resignation of Guy Bentinck from the Board of Dirctors of Potash Ridge Corp. with immediate effect.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

POTASH RIDGE CORPORATION

R. Bruce Duncan

Executive Chairman & Director

About Potash Ridge

Potash Ridge's strategy is to become a premier producer of sulphate of potash ("SOP") in North America. The Corporation owns two SOP projects: the Blawn Mountain project in Utah that plans to produce SOP by processing an alunite material and the Valleyfield project plans to produce SOP through the Mannheim Process. Potash Ridge has a highly qualified and proven management team in place with significant financial, project management and operational experience and the ability to take projects into production.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Potash Ridge Corp.