Peter Lake Purchase and Sale Agreement Signed

October 2nd, 2017 / TheNewswire / Saskatoon, SK - Canadian Platinum Corp. ("CPC" or the "Company"-TSXV:CPC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to sell its 100%-owned Peter Lake property in northern Saskatchewan. Further to the news release dated July 13, 2017, the terms outlined in the original Letter of Intent have been revised through ongoing negotiation resulting in the final Agreement. The purchaser is American Energy Metals Corp. ("AEMC" or the "Purchaser"), and the terms of the Agreement allow AEMC to purchase a 100% working interest in the Peter Lake property by:

- Making cash payments to CPC totaling CDN$2.5 million over a 24-month period, with CDN$375,000 due by October 29, 2017; CDN$375,000 due by December 28, 2017; CDN$750,000 due by September 29, 2018 and CDN$1,000,000 due by September 29, 2019; - Issuing 8.75 million common shares of AEMC, or its assignee, a publicly-traded entity, by October 29, 2017; and - Granting CPC a 5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on production from the property.

The Peter Lake property is located in northern Saskatchewan and hosts significant Cu-Ni-PGE-Co mineralization (see news release dated April 5th, 2017).

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on, or before, October 29, 2017.

Gary Billingsley, President states, "The Company is pleased to have signed a formal agreement for the sale of the Peter Lake property. The transaction allows CPC to participate in what we certainly see as the significant upside potential of the project, through the NSR and through share ownership of the company developing the project. Perhaps more significantly, the deal allows us to begin exploration work on our Nevada gold project (see news release dated June 29, 2017) which will become our focus in the near term."

About Canadian Platinum Corp.

Canadian Platinum Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with its head office in Saskatoon, SK. CPC is focused on the acquisition and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties including precious metals, base metals, platinum group elements and strategic metals.

