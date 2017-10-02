Diamond Fields International Announces Namibian 10 Year Mining License Renewal Notification

Vancouver, October 2, 2017 - Diamond Fields International Ltd. (TSXV: DFI) ("DFI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received notification from the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") that the Minister intends to renew the Company's key Mining License, ML111, for a period of ten (10) years. The renewal is subject to certain terms and conditions, which the Company is currently working with MME to address on or before November 20, 2017.

Among the conditions to license renewal is a requirement that the Company undertake a renewed environmental impact assessment and have an Environmental Management Plan Report prepared and approved. As well, the Company must ensure that at least 5% of its local subsidiary is under ownership of Namibian persons. The Company intends to comply with these requirements on or before November 20, 2017.

It is expected that the license will be re-issued on or before December 20, 2017.

