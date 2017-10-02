Eagle Plains Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey, Commences Fieldwork at Donna Gold Project, South-Central B.C.

Cranbrook, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: “EPL”) has recently completed an airborne magnetometer survey on the 7800 ha Donna Property located in south-central British Columbia approximately 65 km east of Vernon. The property is 100% owned by Eagle Plains and consists of mineral claims overlying the BC Minfile gold occurrence named “Dona” (082LSE016). The project area is considered to hold good potential to host intrusive-related gold mineralization. The most recent drilling on the property returned intercepts of up to 2.0 m of 8.72 g/t gold.

2017 exploration work is overseen by TerraLogic Exploration of Cranbrook, BC and includes a recently-completed comprehensive compilation of all historical work to create a GIS database consisting of rock, soil, silt, till, trench and drill-hole results within and adjacent the property area. Precision GeoSurveys of Vancouver has completed a 470 line-km helicopter-supported magnetometer survey over the property in order to better understand the geology and identify potential zones of mineralization in proximity to the Dona prospect. Preliminary results from this work have been received and will aid in exploration of the property. Follow-up work is expected to include geologic mapping and prospecting, soil and silt sampling and surveying of historical trenches and drill-sites. Fieldwork is expected to be completed by mid-October.

The core claims of the Donna property were acquired by Eagle Plains through an agreement with ALX Uranium Corp. (see EPL NR June 29, 2016), with additional tenures added through staking. The Property is located in the Monashee Mountains within the source headwaters of the historic Kettle River and Yeoward Creek placer gold camps. The property lies within one of the largest clusters of anomalous values in gold and typical associated pathfinder elements identified in the British Columbia Regional Geochemical Surveys stream-sediment program carried out in the joint Federal - Provincial programs from 1985 -1990. The Property is underlain by a sequence of marine sediments comprising carbonaceous black argillite, limestone, and volcanic rocks of Permian to Lower Triassic age. Locally these rocks were intruded by stocks and plugs of mafic-intermediate composition.

The Dona showing was discovered in 1973 by El Paso Mining and Milling Company ("El Paso"), during follow-up of anomalous gold values generated by a regional stream sediment sampling program. Trenching by El Paso in 1974 in an area defined by an As-Au-Ag-Pb soil anomaly exposed numerous narrow quartz veins which returned assays including 29.5 g/t Au and 89.4 g/t Ag over 2.29 m in Trench 4, and 122.4 g/t Au and 39.3 g/t Ag over 0.8 m in Trench 8 (Ainsworth, 2010).

Subsequent work carried out between 1975 and 2009 by previous operators consisted of trenching, silt sampling, extensive soil and biogeochemical surveying and limited drilling. Between 2009 - 2011 ESO Uranium (later named Alpha Minerals) conducted exploration programs consisting of reconnaissance stream sediment, rock geochemical and detailed soil surveys to define targets for a total of 20 diamond drill holes. Alpha and Interconnected Ventures Corporation carried out the most recent work on the property in 2014 comprising an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey, followed by a four-hole, 492m diamond drilling program. All four holes intersected gold mineralization. The best intercept was in DDH14-21 which returned 2.0 m of 8.72 g/t gold. This drill collar is located 1.5 km west of the area of historic trenching and drilling, significantly expanding the area of known gold mineralization (Koffyberg, 2015).

Technical aspects of this news release were reviewed and approved by Mike McCuaig, P.Geo.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Managements’ current focus is to preserve its treasury while advancing its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Since 2012, Eagle Plains has added to its portfolio a number of new projects exceeding 130,000 ha targeting mainly gold, uranium and base-metals in Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as the best place in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2016 on Eagle Plains-related projects were approximately $16.0M, which was funded by Eagle Plains and, for the most part, by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 15,000 m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

