Richmont Mines Completes Sale of Non-Core Québec Assets

Richmont Mines Inc. (TSX: RIC) (NYSE: RIC) ("Richmont" or the "Corporation") confirms that it has closed the previously announced transaction with Monarques Gold Corp. (TSXV: MQR) to acquire Richmont's Quebec based assets including the Beaufor Mine, the Camflo Mill and the Wasamac development project as well as all other mineral claims, mining leases and mining concessions located in the province of Quebec.

About Richmont Mines Inc.

Richmont Mines currently produces gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario, where it is also advancing development of the significant high-grade resource extension at depth. With more than 35 years of experience in gold production, exploration and development, and prudent financial management, the Corporation is well-positioned to cost-effectively build its Canadian reserve base and to successfully enter its next phase of growth.

