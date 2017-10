SRG Graphite Inc. opens the market

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2017 /CNW/ - Benoit La Salle, Chairman and Director and Marc-Antoine Audet, CEO, SRG Graphite Inc. (SRG), joined Sylvain Martel, Director, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market. SRG Graphite is a Canadian-based resource company, focused on the delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. SRG is currently developing the Lola Graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG Graphite Inc. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on January 16, 2017

SOURCE TMX Group Limited