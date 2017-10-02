Dynasty Gold Announces Close of $333,500 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2017 /CNW/ - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased and closed the non-brokered private placement announced on September 18, 2017. The Company has received the Exchange's approval to issue 2,668,000 units at $0.125 per unit for gross proceeds of $333,500. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.20 for the first year and at $0.25 for the second year from closing. The Company will have the right to call the outstanding Warrants for expiry upon 30 days notice in the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX-V is above $0.45 for 10 consecutive trading days. The shares and warrants issued are subject to a four month hold from the date of closing of the private placement. Finder's fees are payable to a portion of the private placement.

The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support and welcome new shareholders who participated in this private placement. The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund project work and for general working capital.

