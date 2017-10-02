Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Giga Metals Corp. appoints David Tupper as Manager of Geology

02.10.2017  |  GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, Oct. 02, 2017 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp., (TSX-V:GIGA) today announced the appointment of David Tupper as Manager of Geology.

Mr. Tupper has over 32 years of mineral exploration experience, which includes managing the identification, acquisition and execution of numerous high quality, early stage to large-scale drill exploration projects. He has experience exploring for base metals, uranium, gold, and coal in a wide variety of geological settings in North, Central and South America, as well as Asia. David is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

I am excited to be joining the team at Giga Metals, said Mr. Tupper. The Turnagain Project is a substantial core asset, and I am also interested in helping with the search for more quality battery materials assets to add to the Companys portfolio.

We are very happy to welcome Mr. Tupper to the team, said Mr. Jarvis. He is a seasoned and generative geoscientist who understands our corporate mission.

Mr. Jarvis also announced that Giga Metals has granted 100,000 options to Mr. Tupper with a strike price of $0.40 and a term of five years.


On behalf of the Board of Directors,GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Mark Jarvis
MARK JARVIS, President

Tel  604 681 2300



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Giga Metals Corp.
Suite 203  700 West Pender St.,
Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Giga Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.gigametals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap