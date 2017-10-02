Golden Reign Signs Investor Relations Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / October 3, 2017 - Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GRR) (the "Company" or "Golden Reign") announces the signing of an investor relations agreement with Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. ("Adelaide Capital") for the provision of marketing, investor relations and communications services.

Coordinated marketing and investor relations activities by the Company and Adelaide Capital will build broader market awareness of Golden Reign and its Nicaraguan gold properties within the retail, brokerage and institutional investment communities in both North America and Europe.

Adelaide Capital will receive $5,000.00 per month for an initial six-month term, which may be extended by mutual agreement. In addition, Adelaide Capital has been granted an option to purchase up to 150,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of up to five years, subject to vesting provisions in accordance with Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The agreement is subject to Exchange approval.

Adelaide Capital, an arms-length company based in Toronto, Ontario, provides marketing, investor relations and communication services to public companies.

On behalf of the Board,

"Kevin Bullock"

Kevin Bullock, P.Eng.

CEO

About Golden Reign:

Golden Reign Resources Ltd. is a publicly listed (TSX-V: GRR) mineral exploration company engaged in exploring the San Albino-Murra Property and the El Jicaro Property, both of which are located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua.

The Company's prime objective is to bring its San Albino Gold Deposit into production quickly and efficiently, building cash flow to further advance a number of its other prospective exploration targets.

The Company's land package comprises 13,771 hectares (138 km2) of prospective ground for gold and silver mineralization. Hundreds of historical mines and workings exist within the Corona de Oro Gold Belt, which is approximately 3 kilometres wide by 20 kilometres long and spans the entirety of the Company's land package.

For additional information please visit our website at www.goldenreign.com and SEDAR www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions, including the assumption that the Company's exploration program will be successfully completed, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that satisfactory exploration results will not be obtained, the risk that exploration results will not translate into the discovery of an economically viable deposit, risks and uncertainties relating to political risks involving the Company's exploration and development of mineral properties interests, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and other risks and uncertainties. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.