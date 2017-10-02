Rio Novo Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Rio Novo Gold Inc. (TSX:RN) ("Rio Novo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Shareholder Meeting") held on September 29, 2017.
Item Voted Upon
Voting Result
To elect the Directors of the corporation as set forth in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated August 31, 2017.
* The nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of votes cast by shareholders, as follows:
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
William Dorson
103,933,536
100%
0
0.00%
Randolph Freiberg
103,913,536
99.98%
20,000
0.02%
Julio Carvalho
103,913,536
99.98%
20,000
0.02%
To appoint the auditor, UHY McGovern Hurley, LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorise the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration
* The resolution was approved by shareholders by a majority of votes cast.
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Auditor
118,446,765
99.98%
20,000
0.02%
The formal report on voting results with respect to the matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Contact
Patrick Panero President & CEO Rio Novo Gold Inc. +55 (21) 2429-5101 patrick.panero@rnovogold.com
