Rio Novo Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

02.10.2017  |  Marketwired

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Rio Novo Gold Inc. (TSX:RN) ("Rio Novo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Shareholder Meeting") held on September 29, 2017.

Item Voted Upon Voting Result
To elect the Directors of the corporation as set forth in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated August 31, 2017. * The nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of votes cast by shareholders, as follows:
Votes For % Votes Against %
William Dorson 103,933,536 100% 0 0.00%
Randolph Freiberg 103,913,536 99.98% 20,000 0.02%
Julio Carvalho 103,913,536 99.98% 20,000 0.02%
To appoint the auditor, UHY McGovern Hurley, LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorise the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration * The resolution was approved by shareholders by a majority of votes cast.
Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Auditor 118,446,765 99.98% 20,000 0.02%

The formal report on voting results with respect to the matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Contact

Patrick Panero
President & CEO
Rio Novo Gold Inc.
+55 (21) 2429-5101
patrick.panero@rnovogold.com


Rio Novo Gold Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.rnovogold.com


