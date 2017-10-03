Ardiden Ltd.: Bulk Sample Metallurgical Testwork Commences In China

Perth - Diversified minerals explorer and developer Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is pleased to confirm that the Seymour Lake bulk sample obtained from the North Aubry prospect at its 100%-owned Seymour Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, was received in late September by the Company's strategic partner, Yantai Jinyuan Mining Machinery Co., Ltd ("Yantai").HIGHLIGHTS:- Bulk sample from the North Aubry prospect of Seymour Lake arrives in China and initial metallurgical testwork program now underway with early success.- Initial Heavy Liquid Separation (HLS) testwork on the head sample confirms previous results, producing high grade lithium concentrate of up to 6.74% Li2O.- Further and more extensive metallurgical testwork programs are underway on the bulk sample .- Testwork is continuing to develop a suitable processing flowsheet and design.Ardiden is pleased to confirm that the preparation of the bulk sample and initial metallurgical testwork program has now commenced at Yantai's premises in China. The bulk sample is required to go through several crushing and screening stages to ensure it meets the correct fraction sizes required.The planned testwork is comprehensive and is being undertaken on samples obtained from the North Aubry bulk sample with an average head grade of 1.22% Li2O (refer to Table 1) as calculated by Yantai. This testwork will assist Ardiden to identify the appropriate process for extraction of the lithium from the spodumene ore at the Seymour Lake project.Ardiden considers the initial results from HLS tests by Yantai to be extremely encouraging, having verified the earlier metallurgical results (refer to ASX Releases dated 9 February 2017 and 26 April 2017), producing a lithium concentrate with grade of 6.74% Li2O, when the heavy liquid's density is at 2.95g/cm3.Ardiden confirms that as these are only preliminary tests and further work is underway to define an optimum process flowsheet to produce a defined lithium concentrate. The full metallurgical testwork program is expected to take up to three months to complete.The testwork program to be completed by Yantai will assist Ardiden in the design of the lithium processing facility as part of feasibility study of the Seymour Lake Lithium Project.The Company looks forward to providing further updates as they come to hand.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZYQ1T0N9





Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international strategic metals company which is focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of four 100 per cent owned projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.







