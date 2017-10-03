Genesis Drilling Returns 14.01 g/t Au over 4.07 m Within 37.40 m of 2.94 g/t Au; New Area of Gold Mineralization Discovered by Trenching

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2017) - Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIS) ("Genesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from trenching activities and from the first 9 holes of the Phase 1 drilling program recently completed at the Chevrier gold project (the "Project" or "Property") near Chibougamau, Quebec. The Company plans to complete a total of 50 holes in the two phases of the current drilling program.

Highlights of Results

Hole GM17-09 returned 2.94 g/t gold ("Au") over a true width of 37.40 m (starting at 74.60 m down hole) including 14.01 g/t Au over a true width of 4.07 m. The hole was drilled near the southwestern margin of the Main Zone as previously defined by historic drilling undertaken by Minnova and Geonova. This hole was also intended to twin or parallel a hole previously drilled by Geonova (hole GFA-201) in 2002. A summary of results from the first 9 holes is presented in the table below.

Channel sampling within Trench 29, located to evaluate the source of an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical anomaly has identified a new area of gold mineralization that returned 2.55 g/t Au over 2.3 m. This new discovery is 5 km north of the Chevrier Main Zone in the northeastern part of the Property.

A map showing the location of trenches and new drillholes will be available shortly on the website of the Company.

Discussion of Results

The results from hole GM17-09 are considered significant in that the tenor of gold mineralization within this part of the Main Zone may suggest an area for possible expansion of the zone.

The Company believes that the results from hole GM17-09 compare very favourably to those obtained by Geonova in hole GFA-201. Results from the latter hole indicate 2.62 g/t gold over 33.4 m including 6.67 g/t gold over 5.00 m. Readers are cautioned that the preceding results from Geonova are not compliant with NI 43-101 but the Company believes that the close correlation of these results and those obtained from the current drilling program would suggest that the Geonova results are reliable and representative of mineralization in this part of the Main Zone.

The Company believes that the results from Trench 29 are significant in that gold mineralization has been defined in an area of the property that has seen no exploration work. The Company plans to evaluate this area by drilling several holes in Phase 2 of exploration on the property.

Drill holes GM17-01 to GM17-08 were designed to evaluate the source of anomalous IP responses in an area to the east of the Main Zone. All holes encountered variable concentrations of sulphide mineralization (the source of the IP responses) but did not encounter significant gold mineralization.

The Company is awaiting assays from the remaining 17 holes drilled during Phase 1 of the current program. Most of these holes are within the Main Zone. The Company anticipates receipt of further assay results within 3 weeks.

ASSAY RESULTS FROM DRILLING Holes From To Grade True Width Target (g/t Au) (m) GM17-09 74.6 133.3 2.94 37.4 Twin hole Main Zone including 109.1 115.45 14.01 4.07 Twin hole Main Zone GM17-08 39.15 39.5 0.040 0.22 IP anomaly GM17-07 64.2 66 0.065 1.13 IP anomaly 114 128 0.044 8.82 IP anomaly GM17-06 7.5 9 0.006 0.94 IP anomaly GM17-05 94.7 95.7 0.064 0.63 IP anomaly GM17-04 35 50.15 0.027 9.54 IP anomaly 66.45 70.4 0.061 2.47 IP anomaly 78.75 86.4 0.023 4.82 IP anomaly GM17-03 89 96.6 0.015 4.78 IP anomaly GM17-02 60 60.3 0.031 0.19 IP anomaly GM17-01 49.5 51 0.013 0.94 IP anomaly

Genesis' CEO Brian Groves commented, "We are pleased with the success of the first twinned hole into the Main Zone and the discovery of a new area of gold mineralization in the northeast quadrant of the Property. These results lay the groundwork for further testing of the southern-most area within the Main Zone and the new area of gold mineralization discovered within Trench 29."

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC program with respect to the preparation, shipping, analysis and checking of all samples and data from the Property. Quality control for field sampling and drill samples at the Company's projects covers the complete chain of custody of samples, including sample handling procedures and analytical-related work, plus the insertion of standard and blank materials. The QA/QC program also includes data verification procedures. Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, Canada (ISO 17025 certification) assayed all rock and core samples from the current field program using fire assay and atomic absorption finish for gold and gravimetric finish if gold grades exceeded 5 g/t Au.

Mr. Andre Liboiron, P. Geo, Exploration Manager for the Company and the Qualified Person as defined within National Instrument 43-101 for the Chevrier Project, has reviewed the contents of this news release.

About Genesis Metals

The Company is focused on advancing the Chevrier Gold Project located 35 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Project is located along the Fancamp Deformation Zone, 15 km northeast of the high-grade Monster Lake gold discovery and 15 km northwest of the past producing Joe Mann gold mine.

Genesis also owns 100% the 203 km2 October Gold project located in the southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario. This project is located 35 km northwest of IAMGold and Sumitomo Mining's Cote Lake deposit and 50km southeast of Goldcorp's Borden gold deposit.

