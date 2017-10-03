Kinross' KG Exploration Completes 2017 Exploration and Drilling on 75% Option from Grizzly

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2017) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTC Pink: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been advised by Kinross Gold Corp.'s wholly owned subsidiary, KG Exploration (Canada) Inc. ("Kinross") that it has completed its 2017 work program on the Grizzly Greenwood property, located near Greenwood in southern B.C.

The portions of Grizzly's Greenwood Project being explored by Kinross are 100% owned by Grizzly Discoveries Inc. and includes 131 claims that form a contiguous package totaling approximately 27,346 hectares, representing approximately one third of Grizzly's land holdings at Greenwood. Under the terms of a September 2015 agreement, KG Exploration (Canada) Inc. can earn a 75% interest on the optioned land pursuant to an Option Agreement with Grizzly on portions of its land holdings in southeastern British Columbia, by incurring US$3 million in exploration expenditures over a five year period. By the second anniversary of the agreement, 750 metres of diamond drilling must have been completed along with US$750,000 in expenditures by September 23, 2017.

KINROSS Reports Completed 2017 Work Program Highlights

● 1,129 metres diamond drilling at Mt Attwood-Overlander and Midway areas

● Generative work of mapping and sampling of high priority targets

● Cumulative expenditure total US $761,520

Kinross expects to complete an Assessment Report for the Greenwood Property by early 2018. By the completion of the aforementioned work program and drilling, Kinross has met its second anniversary obligations pursuant to the September 23, 2015 Greenwood option agreement.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 55.4 million shares issued, focused on developing significant Potash assets in Alberta and its precious metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. The Company holds over 227,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia; more than 161,000 acres of properties which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta; and metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling more than 40,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

The content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

Tel: (780) 693-2242

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Nancy Massicotte, Investor Relations

IR PRO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Tel: 604-507-3377

Toll Free: 1-866-503-3377

Email: ir@grizzlydiscoveries.com

www.irprocommunications.com

or

Ian Lambert

COO, Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Tel: 416-840-9843

Email: ilambert@grizzlydiscoveries.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.