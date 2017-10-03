Golden Predator Welcomes William B. Harris and Globally Recognized Geologist Richard Goldfarb to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY) (OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company” or “Golden Predator”) is pleased to welcome William B. Harris and Richard Goldfarb, PhD, to its Board of Directors effective immediately.



“On behalf of the Board, management and our team, I am extremely pleased to welcome Bill and Rich to our Board of Directors. Having previously worked with Bill Harris, we know what an asset his financial acumen and expertise are to the Company,” said William M. Sheriff, Executive Chairman. “We are particularly honored to have Rich Goldfarb joining us. His technical expertise as a globally recognized authority on Orogenic Gold Deposits will be invaluable as we continue to rapidly advance our 3 Aces Project. Rich’s work on orogenic gold deposits in Alaska, China and elsewhere in the Pacific Rim has been critical in developing the industry’s current understanding of these major gold deposits. His insight into these deposits will benefit the entire Yukon as it begins to be recognized as a prime locale for orogenic gold deposits. I alongside the entire technical team look forward to working with him and benefitting from his knowledge and guidance at our own 3 Aces orogenic system.”

Dr. Richard Goldfarb is featured in a Melbourne, Australia video detailing Orogenic Gold Deposits. To view this video please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBGuaCDMPzM

Richard Goldfarb, PhD Director

Richard J. Goldfarb, PhD, is a globally recognized expert on orogenic gold deposits having served 36 years with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Mineral Resources Program. Dr. Goldfarb is a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines; Adjunct Professor, University of Western Australia; and a Distinguished Overseas Professor at China University of Geosciences, Beijing, China, as well as, a private consultant.

Dr. Goldfarb obtained his PhD Geology from the University of Colorado and is the recipient of many awards from scientific organizations around the world. He is a Fellow and Ex-President of the Society of Economic Geologists and an Honorary Lifetime Member, Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits. He has senior authored or co-authored more than 225 papers and delivered over 200 presentations in 31 countries.

Dr. Goldfarb’s expertise and research highlights include:

Exploration targeting of orogenic gold deposits;

Global metallogeny, with emphasis on temporal/spatial distribution of gold deposits;

Geology of ore deposits in the North American Cordillera, with emphasis on orogenic gold and accretionary tectonics;

Distribution and geology of lode gold deposits in China and central Asia; and,

Geochemical applications to the understanding of ore genesis.

William B. Harris Director & Audit Committee Chairman

Mr. Harris is a partner of Solo Management Group, LLC, an investment and management consulting firm and previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hoechst Fibers Worldwide, the global acetate and polyester business of Hoechst AG. At Hoechst Fibers Worldwide, Mr. Harris managed the $5 billion operation, comprised of 21,000 employees and production locations in 14 different countries. Within Hoechst AG and its subsidiaries, Mr. Harris held various positions, including Chairman of the Board of Grupo Celanese S.A., a publicly traded company in Mexico with sales in excess of $1 billion, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Director of Celanese Canada Inc. a publicly-traded company in Canada and was Vice President, Treasurer and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Hoechst Celanese Corporation. He also served as the Chairman and Executive Committee member of the American Fiber Manufacturers Association.

Mr. Harris is a graduate of Harvard College (BA in English) and Columbia University Graduate School of Business (MBA in Finance).

Mr. Harris is a Director and member of the Audit Committee for enCore Energy Corp. and Chairman of Scandium International Mining Corp. He previously served on the Board of Directors for several public companies including Gold One International Ltd., Potash One Inc., and Energy Metals Corp..

Mr. Greg Hayes, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Director, has agreed to accept the permanent position of Chief Financial Officer; as a result, he will not be standing for re-election at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on November 16, 2017. Mr. Jesse Duke, Director, will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and will join the Company’s Advisory Committee. Mr. Piers McDonald has resigned from the Advisory Committee to pursue other interests and the Company thanks him for his years of service and valued advice.

The Company has granted a total of 600,000 stock options as per the above-mentioned appointments to Officers and Directors. The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.91 per common share.

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is a well-financed gold exploration company focused on its high-grade orogenic gold-in-quartz 3 Aces Project in Canada’s Yukon. The 357km2 land package includes at least 6 mineralized areas, all located within and along favorable stratigraphic and structural zones that extend over 35km along trend. The continuing 2017 drill program is focused on the year-round road and bridge accessible 13 km2 Central Core Area, host to numerous high-grade gold in quartz veins.

The Company also holds 100% of the advanced Brewery Creek Project in Yukon, Canada. With proven management and an experienced technical team, the Company is well positioned for growth.

