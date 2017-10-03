Aztec Minerals’ Trenching Extends Jasper Zone Mineralization to 0.52% Copper and 0.62 gpt Gold over 92.4 m Length on Cervantes Property, Mexico

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V) announces that trenching at the Jasper prospect on the Cervantes property in Sonora State, Mexico has extended the mineralized zone, assaying 0.52% copper and 0.62 grams per tonne (gpt) gold over a 92.4 meters ( m) trench length (71 m linear) along a north-south trend, still open in all directions.

Additional trench sampling of visible porphyry alteration and mineralization has been extended over a 225 m trench length and assays are pending. A recently completed geochemical soil survey over the Jasper zone west of and adjacent to the California zone has defined a discrete north-south copper-molybdenum anomaly averaging 0.12% copper over a 600 m length, still open to the north.

“The new trench and soil data significantly extend the length of porphyry mineralization at the Jasper prospect and provide an excellent drill target to complement the adjacent California porphyry oxide gold-copper target,” said Joey Wilkins, President and CEO. Trenching continues at Jasper and now also at California. Aztec’s first drill program on the Cervantes property is set to begin in the next month.”

The new manual trenching connected the previous Peñasco and Cardon trenches and further extended copper, gold, and molybdenum mineralization over 92.35 m of trenching (71.0 m linear distance) along the north-south trend. Included in the new trenching is a 6.0 m interval grading 4.78 gpt gold and 0.44% copper, in which several specks of visible gold were identified.

The copper values in the trenches range from 0.0295% Cu in highly leached quartz feldspar porphyry to 1.39% Cu in mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry, hornfels and quartzite-argillite meta-sediments, gold values range from <0.005 gpt to 7.15 gpt and molybdenum values range from 5.2 to 249 ppm. To view maps, click here or visit www.aztecminerals.com.

All trench bedrock exposures exhibit pervasive oxidation, frequently with chrysocolla and neotocite as oxide copper mineralization. Disseminated and veinlet hematite with lesser goethite are the oxidation products of sulphides, including pyrite, chalcopyrite, and possibly bornite in addition to chalcocite. The pervasive leaching in many locations appears to be a possible “leached cap” in the traditional porphyry copper ore model with the potential for higher grade, supergene copper enrichment beneath.

The quartz feldspar porphyry exhibits strong silification, weak to moderate phyllic and argillic alteration and intense brittle fracturing. The adjacent meta-sediments exhibit silicification, hematite rich jasperoid, hornfels, and localized skarn alteration, equally fractured. Evidence of retrograde alteration is also present with late stage quartz, calcite, sulphide (now oxidized), and tremolite.

A 50x50 m soil grid was completed over the Jasper prospect to complete the westerly extension of the 2016 California soil grid. A total of 236 samples, excluding standards and duplicates, were collected and results outline a distinct north-south copper in soil anomaly 600 m long by 60 to 230 m wide over the Jasper prospect. A total of 31 higher grade samples define the anomaly and average 0.12% copper with a range of 0.035% to 0.363%. The anomaly is closed off to the south, but appears to be open towards the north where it dives below Quaternary gravels. Although the orientation of the Jasper anomaly is north-south, the orientation of the California anomaly is northeast-southwest so there is still some uncertainty as to whether Jasper is simply a southwest extension of California across a north-south fault or a separate north-south mineralized zone.

Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person who supervised the field work and approved the technical disclosure in this news release. All samples, including certified standards, were submitted to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Hermosillo, Sonora. Samples were measured over 1.5 to 2.0 meter intervals by measuring tape in manually dug trenches or across outcrops. Channeled rock samples were placed in labeled plastic bags. Sample weights range from 4.0 to 7.0 kg with a 5.9 kg average. Sample tags were placed in the trenches to mark the sample locations and a handheld GPS unit was used to collect coordinates. The samples were driven in a company vehicle from the project directly to the laboratory in Hermosillo by the QP. All samples were analyzed by a 30 gram fire assay fusion with an AAS finish followed by a 45 element 4-acid ICP-MS analysis.

The Cervantes Property is held under an option to purchase agreement with Kootenay Silver Inc.(KTN: TSX-V) whereby Aztec can acquire up to 100% interest in the property in two stages.

About Aztec Minerals – Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large porphyry gold-copper deposits in the Americas. Our first project and core asset is the prospective Cervantes gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. Aztec’s shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange under the symbol AZT.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Neil MacRae, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: neil@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward ‘looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Aztec’s anticipated performance in 2017 and the future, including planned exploration and acquisition programs and budgets and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to, and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aztec and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious and base metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company’s title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

