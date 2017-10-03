Midland Identifies New Gold Showings With Grab Samples Yielding up to 22.6 g/t Au on its James Bay Gold Project

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE:MD) is pleased to report the most recent results of a prospection campaign on the Lasalle property of its James Bay Gold project (wholly owned by Midland). The Lasalle property is located about 35 kilometers south of Hydro-Quebec's LG-3 airport and of the Trans-Taïga road. The highlight of the 2017 campaign is the discovery of three new gold showings along a gold-bearing shear zone that is several kilometers long, located at a metasediments/metavolcanics contact. The three new gold showings returned respectively 22.6 g/t Au, 7.03 g/t Au and 2.35 g/t Au.

The 2017 prospection campaign was focused in the eastern part of the Lasalle property, in an area that was not previously explored by Midland and in which gold-bearing shear zones identified to the west were interpreted as continuing. A grab sample of a silicified and foliated amphibolite containing about 1% pyrite, located in a 100 meters thick shear zone, returned 22.6 g/t Au, as well as strongly anomalous copper, bismuth and molybdenum (note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones). Along the same shear zone, 750 meters east, another grab sample of foliated amphibolite returned 7.03 g/t Au and anomalous copper and bismuth. Finally, a further 800 meters east in the same shear zone, a grab sample of paragneiss with pyrite, galena and sphalerite stringers returned 2.35 g/t Au, 105 g/t Ag, 3.32% Pb and 5.53% Zn, along with strongly anomalous bismuth and antimony. Eighteen (18) outcrop samples collected during the 2017 campaign returned more than 0.1 g/t Au, out of a total of 132 samples.

The shear zone that hosts the new showings is located at the contact between metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks, is about 100 meters thick and is now interpreted to be more than 8 kilometers long. Along the same structure, 8 kilometers west of the new showings, the historical Lac Sirios Sud 1 showing had returned 1.93 g/t Au in a grab sample. A parallel shear zone, also located at a metavolcanics/metasediments contact, was identified by Midland in 2009 on the Golden Idol showing. This showing is located about 3 kilometers west of the new showings and had returned up to 9.09 g/t Au in grab sampling and 2.7 g/t Au over 1.0 meter in channel sampling. The new showings confirm the strong orogenic gold potential of the Lasalle property and the presence of multiple, kilometric-scale, gold-bearing shear zones. The Au-Bi-Mo-Ag-Pb-Zn elemental association also suggests a felsic magmatic-hydrothermal component to the system, in addition to the classic, shear zone hosted orogenic mineralization. This type of setting containing a superposition of distinct gold-bearing events is typical of large gold deposits.

Figures showing the location of the new gold showings can be consulted using the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1103028_1002.pdf

Quality control

Rock samples on the project are assayed by standard 30 gram fire-assaying with AA (Au-AA23) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP-AES method. Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements, base metals and rare earth elements. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Minerals Corp., SOQUEM INC., Niobay Metals Inc. Japan Oil and Gas and Metals National Corporation and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trepanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland's website: www.explorationmidland.com

