Newlox Strengthens its Technical and Operations Team

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / 3 October 2017 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. (CSE: LUX) (Frankfurt: NGO) ("Newlox" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has applied the funds raised in its recent Revenue Participation Financing (July 17, 2017) to fieldwork and toward strengthening of its technical and operations team.

As part of the Company's current fieldwork program, plant circuit modifications and upgrades have been underway. These activities have advanced well and the concentration facility is now undergoing testing.

Newlox has expanded its team of advisors and operations personnel with the following appointments:

Helio Rodriguez P. Senior Consulting Engineer: Mr. Rodriguez is a Civil and Metallurgical engineer with lifelong experience in small, medium, and large mining industry design, development, and operation. He is well experienced in the commissioning, start-up, and optimization of mineral processing operations, as well as chemical and metallurgical plant operations, in Central and South America. Mr. Rodriguez is particularly well suited to Newlox's operations due to his extensive experience operating highly successful gold producing plants in Central America.

Eng. Gonzalo Ramirez, MBA, Process Engineer: Mr. Ramirez is a seasoned process engineer, with vast experience in the analysis, design, construction, and management of mineral resource projects. Mr. Ramirez has been responsible for the design and construction of several notable gold production facilities in Central and South America. His areas of expertise include management of mining projects, design of electromechanical equipment and spare parts, and project management. Mr. Ramirez is highly skilled as a developer and is proficient in the use design software such as AutoCAD. He excels in the design and implementation of maintenance programs for heavy machinery using TPM and RCM methodology.

Dr. Rolando Perera Molina, Metallurgical Engineer (QP): Metallurgical Engineer graduate of the Universitatii Politehnica din Bucuresti with a Masters of Science Degree in Extractive Metallurgy, the Universitatii Politehnica din Bucuresti Doctor of Philosophy Degree. He has practised his profession continuously since 1983. He has been involved in the invention, research, development, patenting, and manufacture of a series of metallurgical products, under his brand Perbols38. Dr. Molina has provided important services to public and private companies and has been involved in the evaluation, design, and operation of mineral processing facilities and recovery systems similar to that utilized by Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. during his career. Dr. Molina is a member of the Association of Engineers (C.I.Q.P.A.), with the designation of Metallurgical Engineer.

Dr. Stewart A Jackson P.Geo Consulting Geologist: (QP): Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, is an accomplished mining professional with 50 years of experience in the exploration and development of mineral deposits and in the management of public companies. He has been involved in multiple mineral discoveries and evaluations. Most recently he has been involved in the delineation of a major uranium, molybdenum, nickel, and vanadium resource in Sweden. Prior to that, he was instrumental in the advancement of the Turnagain nickel sulphide deposit in Canada, held by Hard Creek Nickel Corporation. While involved with his initial public company, Crown Resource Corporation in the 1980's, multiple discoveries of gold were made in the Republic District of Washington State, USA. In the 1970's he recognized the potential of the enormous Red Dog zinc-lead deposits in western Alaska and was instrumental in their exploration and development. Red Dog today produces a substantial portion of the world production of zinc from this long-lived zinc resource field. Subsequently, he was Exploration Manager for Houston Oil and Minerals Corporation during the discovery and development of the Manhattan, South McCoy and Borealis gold deposits of Nevada, USA.

James A Turner P.Geo, Consulting Geologist (QP): James Turner's geology career has spanned more than 42 years commencing in 1974 when he worked with Cominco and Newmont Gold before forming his consultancy, TerraSat Geomatics Inc. in 1990. TerraSat Geomatics Inc. has worked with several juniors involved in greenstone belts around the world. Terrasat was involved in the interpretation of remote sensing data. From 2004-2006, James gained valuable first-hand knowledge in Central America providing valuations and NI 43-101 reports for the several small 100-150 tonne projects. In addition to assisting Newlox, James is advising on a gold project in South Africa, copper deposits in Namibia and British Columbia, tailings deposits in Nova Scotia, Oregon, and Peru.

Ryan Jackson, President of Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., has returned from the field and reports that, "impressive progress has been made in the Company's operations over the past few weeks. Newlox's beefed-up operations team is working in cooperation with the Company's technical advisors to great effect".

About Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. is focused on recovering contaminants and residual precious metals from historical waste left behind over more than a century of inefficient artisanal and small-scale mining in politically and socially stable jurisdictions in Latin America. The Company, with the guidance of its advisors, has identified remediation technologies designed to recover deleterious materials present due to historical artisanal mining practices and will be deploying these systems in the field as part of the commissioning process.

Newlox has agreements with local artisanal mining cooperatives to provide a steady supply of feedstock and is currently testing its first processing plant in Central America under the supervision of the Company's experienced engineer and metallurgist. With hundreds of years of mining history in Latin America and inefficient artisanal processing continuing to this day, the Company believes that there is a compelling opportunity to grow its business model. Newlox has identified a niche within the extractive industry where a clean-technology company can apply innovative processing techniques to not only recover precious metals but also effect positive change in the environmental and social landscape in its targeted jurisdictions of operations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mine reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.

Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the contents of this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Contact Newlox

Ryan Jackson

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., President

Telephone: +1 778 998 0867

Email: ryan@newloxgold.com

Website: www.newloxgold.com

Email: info@newloxgold.com

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.