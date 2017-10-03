Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Sirios obtains 23.5 g/t Au(1) over 3.1 metres at surface on Cheechoo

03.10.2017  |  Marketwired

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE:SOI) is pleased to announce the first series of prospecting results from channels sampling undertaken recently on the Cheechoo gold property. Gold has been observed in trench 2-2 that yielded an interval of 3.1 m at 23.5 g/t Au(1) (45.5 g/t uncut grade) in an interval of 21.6 m at an average grade of 4.0 g/t Au(1) (7.1 g/t uncut grade). A grade of 112 g/t Au over 1.1 m is included in these intervals. The channel is perpendicular to the geological structures which implies that the 21.6 metres interval is close to true width.

(1): grade cut at 50 g/t Au.

Trench 2-2 is located at around 150 metres north of the main stripped area, the auriferous mineralization is found at the contact between meta-sedimentary rocks and a tonalite dyke. Gold is found both in tonalite dyke and meta-sedimentary rocks being crosscut by pegmatites or folded quartz-feldspar veins and veinlets. The auriferous mineralization observed in the trench is similar to those observed in other channels and a dozen drill holes including drill hole #52 (press release March 29 and June 8, 2016), located up to 300 metres south. All these drill holes (#12, 54, 60, 61, 62, 65, 70, 83, 86) show a continuity of auriferous mineralization along the contact of meta-sedimentary rocks and the tonalite. Other drill holes testing trench 2-2 extensions laterally and at depth, will be undertaken in the currently ongoing drilling campaign.

Discovery of the Mafic Dyke showing

The prospecting led to the discovery of the Mafic Dyke gold showing with a channel grading 1.2 g/t Au over 3.7 m. The showing is located at approximately 1.3 km north-west of the main stripped area. All the channel samples from this roughly 100 m2 area yielded a weighted average of 0.8 g/t Au. Gold is associated with tonalite crosscut by a two-metre wide mafic dyke. Additional fieldworks of stripping and sampling will be undertaken in this new area.

A location map of surface gold showings and maps of trench 2-2 and Mafic Dyke showing are available at following links :

http://sirios.com/maps/indices.jpg

http://sirios.com/maps/t22.jpg

http://sirios.com/maps/dyke.jpg

A dozen of trenches were undertaken in a 2 km radius on the main stripped area. Trenches were dug on locations where overburden permitted, to gain a better understanding of the auriferous mineralization. Currently, 1,320 channel samples, mostly from the main stripped area are being assayed along with a little less than 100 selected grab samples. The prospecting of north and southeast ends of the property, at more than 7 km and at more than 3 km respectively from the main stripped zone, didn't yield significant results.

The Cheechoo gold project is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, 800 km north of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from the Eleonore gold mine of producer Goldcorp. Sirios received the award of Discovery of the year 2016 by Quebec Mineral Exploration Association for its Cheechoo gold discovery.

Assay quality control

All rock samples were described by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp or at their sampling location. They were then sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and certified standards by Sirios personnel. They were then assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Samples with visible gold as well as samples from trench 2-2 were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve from a sample of about 1 kg.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., and Dominique Doucet, Eng. President of Sirios, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contact

Dominique Doucet, Eng.
President, CEO
(514) 510-7961
(514) 510-7964
ddoucet@sirios.com
www.sirios.com


