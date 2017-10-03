Gitennes' high-resolution ground magnetometer survey successfully delineates gold bearing structure at Snowbird High Grade Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

- 2.5 kilometre gold bearing structural corridor and alteration zone delineated by high resolution magnetometer survey

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / October 3, 2017 - Gitennes Exploration Inc.. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") provides results from the interpretation of its recently completed high resolution, ground magnetometer survey at the Snowbird High Grade Gold Project, located in north central BC. The geophysical survey has successfully delineated a 2.5 kilometre long, strong magnetic low feature known to be directly related to high grade gold mineralization located on the Property (see figure below). The Snowbird project is accessible year round via paved and dirt roads and sits at a relatively low elevation with moderate relief (not exceeding 190 metres) allowing access to all parts of the property and enabling cost effective diamond drilling programmes year round.

The ground geophysical work was carried out to define the magnetic response of the Mariposite Alteration Zone ("MAZ"). Field work has confirmed that the historically identified MAZ is a carbonate-silica altered serpentinite - a rock type known as listwanite - a key association with several multi-million ounce gold deposits in the western Cordillera such as Bralorne in B.C. and the Motherlode District in California. The review of historical drilling has shown that nearly all significant gold intercepts have been contained, or immediately adjacent to, the listwanite unit. Gitennes' work confirms that listwanite occurs at several locations over the entire length of the 2.5 kilometre gold bearing structure as well as approximately 1.5 kilometres to the northwest of the north end of the structure. Future work will focus on the definition of gold intercepts within the listwanite.

A total of 50 line kilometres of magnetometer data have been collected and processed. The results from the survey clearly define the main structural corridor and MAZ for over 2.5 kilometres as a prominent, northwest-southeast trending, generally linear, magnetic low feature with widths varying from 25 metres up to approximately 150 metres (see figure below). The survey also delineates a north-south trending structure located near the center of the surveyed area that separates the mineralization in the Main and North Zones from other gold bearing occurrences within the East Zone. The survey results also suggest that the East Zone, originally thought to be a part of the main structure, is located along a weaker structure/contact north of the main structural corridor. Additional field work will be required to better understand the significance of these findings but this secondary structure provides another opportunity to find additional high grade gold on the project.

An ongoing interpretation of the geophysical data is currently underway and will be incorporated with recent and historical geological mapping and 3D drill hole data.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral deposits. The Company currently has two gold exploration properties, Hixon and Snowbird, both in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.



Recently completed high resolution ground magnetometer survey results. MAG low, dark blue is coincident with gold bearing structure and mariposite alteration (MAZ).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by D. Fraser (P.Geo.), technical advisor to the Company, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

