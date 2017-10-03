Harte Gold Corp.: Sugar Zone Grades Improving with Depth







TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2017 - Harte Gold Corp. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:HRT) (OTC:HRTFF) (Frankfurt:H4O) is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling completed on the Company’s 100% owned Sugar Zone Project.

Highlights:

Sugar Zone appears to be improving at depth with three distinct mineralized structures: the Upper Zone, Lower Zone and newly identified Footwall Zone.

Drilling into the Upper Zone mineralization continues to expand north towards the Middle Zone, intersecting 42.29 g/t over 1.70 meters in SZ-17-214W.

Lower Zone drilling continues to return higher grade intersections at depth, including: 26.39 g/t over 1.55 meters in SZ-17-225W.

A new zone of mineralization, the “Footwall Zone”, returned 36.97 g/t over 2.43 meters in SZ-17-223 and potentially extends mineralization down-dip and to the south.

A drill rig is being mobilized to the Marten Zone, west of Dayohessarah Lake, to test a large gold bearing gossan zone, previously undrilled.

Longitudinal Section: Sugar Zone, Middle Zone and Wolf Zone

Sugar Zone Update

Drilling at the Sugar Zone continues with four drill rigs active completing both infill and step-out drilling. Latest results have led to the discovery of a third mineralized structure named the “Footwall Zone”. The Footwall Zone has similar characteristics to the Lynx Zone on-strike to the south, although previously recognized was intermittent at shallower drilling. The strong presence of this zone at depth is indicating improving mineralization as deeper drilling continues.

George Flach, P.Geo., VP Exploration commented “Drilling evidence shows multiple on echelon structures being intersected at depth with very high-grade gold and widening towards the north and the Middle Zone, as well as to the south towards the Lynx Zone. More deep drilling needs to be completed to accurately interpret these results but indications are that the gold system is extremely strong at depth and grades are improving”.

Sugar Zone: Infill and Step-Out Drilling

Hole # Area From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) SZ-17-214W Upper Zone 890.95 892.65 42.29 1.70 SZ-17-215 Lower Zone 744.65 747.75 7.03 3.10 SZ-17-223 Lower Zone 1049.37 1051.52 9.31 2.15 SZ-17-223 Footwall Zone 1069.42 1071.85 36.97 2.43 SZ-17-225 Lower Zone 841.60 844.05 12.89 2.45 SZ-17-225W Lower Zone 780.75 782.30 26.39 1.55 (core intersection lengths approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples >10 g/t)

Middle Zone Update

Infill drilling at the Middle Zone continues with four drill rigs currently active. Continuity of mineralization continues to be confirmed with excellent results including 22.56 g/t over 4.15 meters returned at hole WZ-17-86W.

Middle Zone: Infill Drilling

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-17-86W 1016.80 1020.95 22.56 4.15 (core intersection lengths approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples >10 g/t)

Exploration Update

Geophysics and soil sampling completed over the summer at the Marten Zone have identified target areas to be drilled and a drill rig is being mobilized to drill test this large gossan zone.

The Marten Zone, located on the western side of Dayohessarah Lake, was originally identified as an induced polarization (IP) anomaly and was subsequently followed up with geochemical surveying. Historical grab samples have returned anomalous gold, lead and zinc within the target area.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and received a Phase I Production Permit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach, P. Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

QA/QC Statement

The company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the company’s core facilities in White River for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

