Nevada Clean Magnesium Appoints Board Member and Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / TheNewswire / Oct 3, 2017 - Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc.. (TSXV: NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB: MLYFF) (The "Company") today announced the appointment of Dennis Mee, CPA, CA to the board of directors and as CFO.

Dennis Mee has over 35 years' experience as a senior financial and operational executive with a variety of industries and is currently President of Part Time CFO Inc, providing companies finance/accounting, strategic planning and other operational management expertise targeting smaller companies or those in a startup mode that need assistance developing strategies, business plans, budgeting or in raising capital.

Mr. Mee's previous business experience includes acting as the Chief Financial or Operational Officer for a variety of small to mid-size companies in the Telecommunication, Service and Distribution Industries. Mr. Mee has gained valuable experience on both sides of the business cycle, having led teams through major downsizings and restructurings along with start-ups. Mr. Mee received his Bachelor of Commerce from Carleton University in Ottawa and his C.A. while at K.P.M.G in Toronto. He is a member of both the BC and Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants.

The Company also announces the acceptance of Steve Thorlakson's resignation as CFO. Mr Thorlakson will remain as a director of the Company.

About Nevada Clean Magnesium, Inc.

Nevada Clean Magnesium is focused on becoming a major U.S. producer and distributor of primary, high grade, low cost magnesium metal extracted from its 100% owned Tami-Mosi property located in North Central Nevada. Based on the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Report published in September 2011 and amended in July 2014, the Tami-Mosi Project has an inferred resource of 412 million tonnes with an average grade of 12.3% Mg for a contained metal content of 111 billion pounds of magnesium using a 12% cut-off grade contained within a high purity dolomite block. For more information, please visit www.nevadacmi.com.

This press release was prepared under the supervision and review of James Sever, P. Eng., president and COO for Nevada Clean Magnesium . Mr. Sever is a non-independent qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that we will conduct and close a private placement and that we can become a a major U.S. producer and distributor of primary, high grade, low cost magnesium metal. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic, we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. We may not be able to close with interested investors on our intended private placement because of perceived risks or market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

