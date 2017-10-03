VLT Amends Agreement with Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc.

Vancouver, BC (FSCwire) - Voltaic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VLT, OTC: VTCCF, FSE: 2P61) (the “Company” or “Voltaic”) is announces that it has amended its agreement with Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. (”LiST”) regarding its development of a Lithium extraction process for non-conventional brines (see news release dated April 11, 2017).

Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. has continued testing using its hybrid technology for the recovery of Lithium from natural brines. We have amended our agreements such that LiST will provide a summary of their findings and recommendations by October 31, 2017, after which Voltaic will have 30 days to execute a joint development or other agreement where Voltaic will be a full participant in ongoing development. If VLT chooses to participate, LiST and Voltaic would work towards negotiating and closing an agreement establishing each party’s rights and obligations.

Should Voltaic choose not to fund LiST or otherwise become involved with LiST and its process, Voltaic would be issued ten (10%) of the equity of LiST in lieu of the investment by way of loan already made to fund LiST’s research.

About Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc.

Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. technical team has over 85 years of combined Lithium processing experience and is extremely optimistic about the potential that the extraction method could economically process non-conventional brines and effectively unlock such brines across the globe. LiST is currently using artificial brine that is similar in nature to the Green Energy brine identified in historic fluid analysis.

About Voltaic Minerals Corp.

Voltaic Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based Lithium exploration company which owns 100% of the Green Energy Lithium Project that encompasses 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) claims and is in Grand County, 15 km west of the city of Moab, Utah. Lithium and other minerals occur at the property in an over-saturated brine (40% minerals, 60% water) discovered during historic oil exploration when drill wells intercepted Clastic Bed #14 of the Paradox formation.

