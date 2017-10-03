Kootenay Silver reports that Aztec Minerals trenches 0.52% copper and 0.62 gpt gold over 92.35 m width at Jasper prospect on Cervantes Property, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2017 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to report that Aztec Minerals Corp. ("Aztec Minerals") today announced additional trenching has returned attractive gold, copper, and molybdenum grades at the Jasper prospect on Kootenay's Cervantes Property in Sonora State, Mexico. The property is one of Kootenay's generative projects and is under option to Aztec Minerals.

Additional hand trenching was conducted between and beyond the Penasco to the Cardon trenches, linking and further extending copper, gold, and molybdenum mineralization over a 71.0 meters linear distance in 92.35 meters of trenching. The sample interval weighted average over 92.35 meters returned 0.52% copper, 0.62 gpt gold, and 76 ppm molybdenum and continues to be open in all directions. Furthermore, the new trenching exposed a 6.0 meters interval of 4.78 gpt gold with 0.44% copper and 90 ppm molybdenum, in which several specks of visible gold were identified.

The copper values over the 92.35 meter length range from 0.0295% in highly leached quartz feldspar porphyry to 1.39% in copper oxide hosted quartz feldspar porphyry and hornfelsed sediment with lower hematite-goethite content. Over the same 92.35 meters, gold values range from <0.005 gpt to 7.15 gpt and the molybdenum values range from 5.2 to 249 ppm. Click the following link to view the Cervantes exploration maps.

Kootenay Silver looks forward to further trenching results from Aztec Minerals on the Cervantes Property including drilling, which is anticipated to begin towards the end of October 2017.

The full news release issued by Aztec Minerals on its most recent trenching results can be found at: http://aztecminerals.com/

The Cervantes Property is held under an earn-in option to agreement whereby Aztec Minerals can acquire up to 100% interest in the property in two stages which would leave Kootenay with a 2.5 % NSR and a payment of US$5.00 per ounce or gold equivalent based on a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate. See Kootenay news release dated October 13, 2015.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay.

QA/QC

All samples, including certified standards were submitted by Aztec Minerals to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Hermosillo, Sonora. Samples were measured over 1.5 to 2.0 meter intervals by measuring tape in hand dug trenches or across outcrops. Channeled rock was placed in plastic bags and labeled on both sides. Sample weights range from 4.0 to 7.0kg with a 5.9kg average. Sample tags were placed in the trenches to denote their location and a handheld GPS unit collected coordinates. The samples were driven in a company vehicle from the project directly to the laboratory in Hermosillo by the QP. All samples were analyzed by a 30 gram fire assay fusion with an AAS finish followed by a 45 element 4-acid ICP-MS analysis.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 3, 2017. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This press release uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated", and "Inferred" resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.