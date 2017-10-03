Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Rockwell announces voting results of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders

03.10.2017  |  CNW

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2017 /CNW/ - Rockwell Diamonds Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NEX: RDI.H; JSE: RDI) is pleased to announce that all the resolutions put forward in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated August 29, 2017, were passed by the shareholders at the annual general and special meeting held in Toronto today.

Votes representing 18,585,038 shares (33.80% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date) were cast.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at four (4) and elected all incumbent directors.

The ballot votes submitted for each director were as follows:

DIRECTOR

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD







Mark Bristow

12,538,920

74.73 %

4,239,999

25.27 %







Willem Jacobs

12,537,810

74.72 %

4,241,109

25.28 %







Johan van't Hof

12,772,810

76.12 %

4,006,109

23.88 %







Oupa Sekhukhune

12,767,810

76.09 %

4,011,109

23.91 %

 

Shareholders voted in favour of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as auditor of the Company.

The resolution to approve the Company's 2017 Share Option Plan, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular was approved. The ballot votes submitted were as follows:

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR

VOTES AGAINST







2017 Share Option Plan

12,757,200

76.03 %

4,021,719

23.97 %

 

About Rockwell Diamonds
Rockwell is engaged in the business of operating and developing alluvial diamond deposits. The Company also evaluates consolidation opportunities that have the potential to expand its mineral resources and production and provide accretive value to the Company.

Rockwell has set a strategic goal to become a mid-tier diamond production company with specific focus on the Middle Orange River region in South Africa.

As at the date of this document, Rockwell's subsidiary in South Africa (Rockwell Resources RSA Pty Limited) and its two subsidiaries (HC van Wyk Diamonds Limited and Saxendrift Mine Pty Limited) had again been placed in provisional liquidation and the mandate of the Business Rescue Practitioners terminated.

Rockwell's common shares trade on NEX under the symbol "RDI.H" and on the JSE Ltd under the symbol "RDI". Trading of Rockwell's shares remains suspended at the request of the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include uncertainties and costs related to the transaction and the ability of each party to satisfy the conditions precedent in a timely manner or at all, exploration and development activities, such as those related to determining whether mineral resources exist on a property; uncertainties related to expected production rates, timing of production and cash and total costs of production and milling; uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary licenses, permits, electricity, surface rights and title for development projects; operating and technical difficulties in connection with mining development activities; uncertainties related to the accuracy of our mineral resource estimates and our estimates of future production and future cash and  total  costs  of production and diminishing quantities or grades of mineral resources; uncertainties related to unexpected judicial or regulatory procedures or changes in, and the effects of, the laws, regulations and government policies affecting our mining operations; changes in general economic conditions, the financial markets and the demand and market price for mineral commodities such as diesel fuel, steel, concrete, electricity, and other forms of energy, mining equipment, and fluctuations in exchange   rates, particularly with respect to the value of the US dollar, Canadian dollar and South African Rand; changes in accounting policies and methods that we use to report our financial condition, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; environmental issues and liabilities associated with mining and processing; geopolitical uncertainty and political and economic instability in countries in which we operate; and labour strikes, work stoppages, or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labour in markets in which we operate our mines, or environmental hazards, industrial accidents or other events or occurrences, including third party interference that interrupt operation of our mines or development projects.

For further information on Rockwell, Investors should review Rockwell's home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Rockwell Diamonds Inc.



Contact
on Rockwell and its operations in South Africa, please contact: Mark Bristow, Chairman, +44 7880711386; David Tosi, PSG Capital - JSE Sponsor, +27 (0)21 887 9602
