Rockwell announces voting results of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2017 /CNW/ - Rockwell Diamonds Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NEX: RDI.H; JSE: RDI) is pleased to announce that all the resolutions put forward in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated August 29, 2017, were passed by the shareholders at the annual general and special meeting held in Toronto today.

Votes representing 18,585,038 shares (33.80% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date) were cast.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at four (4) and elected all incumbent directors.

The ballot votes submitted for each director were as follows:

DIRECTOR

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD













Mark Bristow

12,538,920 74.73 %

4,239,999 25.27 %













Willem Jacobs

12,537,810 74.72 %

4,241,109 25.28 %













Johan van't Hof

12,772,810 76.12 %

4,006,109 23.88 %













Oupa Sekhukhune

12,767,810 76.09 %

4,011,109 23.91 %

Shareholders voted in favour of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as auditor of the Company.

The resolution to approve the Company's 2017 Share Option Plan, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular was approved. The ballot votes submitted were as follows:

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR

VOTES AGAINST













2017 Share Option Plan

12,757,200 76.03 %

4,021,719 23.97 %

About Rockwell Diamonds

Rockwell is engaged in the business of operating and developing alluvial diamond deposits. The Company also evaluates consolidation opportunities that have the potential to expand its mineral resources and production and provide accretive value to the Company.

Rockwell has set a strategic goal to become a mid-tier diamond production company with specific focus on the Middle Orange River region in South Africa.

As at the date of this document, Rockwell's subsidiary in South Africa (Rockwell Resources RSA Pty Limited) and its two subsidiaries (HC van Wyk Diamonds Limited and Saxendrift Mine Pty Limited) had again been placed in provisional liquidation and the mandate of the Business Rescue Practitioners terminated.

Rockwell's common shares trade on NEX under the symbol "RDI.H" and on the JSE Ltd under the symbol "RDI". Trading of Rockwell's shares remains suspended at the request of the Company.

