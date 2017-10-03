Braveheart Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling Program at its Alpine Mine Property near Nelson, BC

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2017) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") announces the completion of its 2017 Diamond Drilling Program at the Alpine Mine property (Alpine) with more than 1,600 meters drilled in 11 holes, surpassing the Company's original target of 1,500 meters. While analytical results are pending for six holes, initial results are very encouraging with a best assay from Hole AL17004 returning 11.8 g/t Au over 1.5m (including 29.6 g/t Au over 0.5m).

Phil Keele, Braveheart President and CEO stated: "The objective of the program was to improve our understanding of the gold potential on the down dip side of the vein structure at Alpine. While much of the lab work on core samples is still pending, I can confirm that quartz vein material was intersected in 10 of the 11 holes. Historical information has shown that mineralization typically occurs in and around the main quartz vein structure at Alpine. I am also pleased to announce that lab results have been received for five drill holes where mineralized material was intersected. These results can be seen in Table 1 below. Further analyses will be released as the information becomes available but we are excited by these results so far. Our thanks go out to our contractors, Lucky Drilling Ltd, supported by the services of TerraLogic Exploration Inc. and Masse Environmental Consultants Ltd. who were able to complete the diamond drilling program lost-time and accident free and under budget. A job well done."

Table 1 - Initial Drill Hole Assays

Hole ID Sample # Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AL17001 AL17001-018 99.6-100.4 4.46 3.42 AL17003 AL17003-005 90.0-90.5 0.13 1.37 AL17004 AL17004-003 87.5-88.0 3.28 12.3

AL17004-004 88.0-88.5 2.58 1.50

AL17004-005 88.5-89.0 29.6 * 9.66 AL17005 AL17005-002 125.5-126.2 0.81 0.47

AL17005-003 126.2-126.7 0.42 18.10 AL17006 AL17006-009 125.2-125.7 0.61 1.11

* Gravimetric analysis (FA-GRA) completed on all over-detection (>5 g/t Au) fire assay results

Table 2 in the attached Appendix provides a summary of the drilling program. Figure 1 shows the location of the drill holes in relation to the historical Alpine Mine workings.

Notes on analytical techniques



All core was analyzed by Activation Laboratories Inc. of Kamloops, BC utilizing an industry standard 30 elements ICP-MS technique following an aqua-regia digestion (UT-1M). In addition, all mineralized core was analyzed for gold on a large 500g split by fire-assay with an AA finish (1A2). A comprehensive external QAQC procedure was employed by Terralogic which included regular and strategic inclusions of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sampling stream.

Program Highlights:

Alpine Vein intersected in 10 of 11 of the 2017 drill holes; laboratory results for the first 5 drill holes all returned gold values. Visible gold was observed in 4 of the 11 holes drilled;

One mineralized intercept of 1.5m returned a value of 11.8 g/t Au including 0.5m grading 29.6 g/t Au;

Diamond drilling took place on the north side of Alpine along a series of 3 north-south section lines;

A water monitoring program was developed by Masse Environmental and baseline water samples completed;

Qualified underground mining personnel evaluated potential opportunities for refurbishing existing mine workings to permit future underground mapping and sampling activities;

Drilling information will be used to update Braveheart's geologic model and tied to previously mined workings and drill hole information;

For more information on Braveheart Resources Inc. including photos visit our website at www.braveheartresourcesinc.com

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder wealth through aggressive exploration in a favorable and proven mining jurisdiction - the West Kootenays in southeast British Columbia (silver and gold). Particular focus is on the Alpine Mine, a past producing property 20 km northeast of Nelson. Braveheart's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BHT.V. Braveheart currently has 41,514,505 common shares issued and outstanding.

Qualified Person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jim Decker, P.Eng., a consultant to Braveheart who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

APPENDIX

Table 2 - Drilling Summary

DDH ID Status Azimuth Dip Date Completed DDH (m) AL17001 Complete 180 -45 28/08/2017 150.6 AL17002 Complete 180 -70 30/08/2017 147.8 AL17003 Complete 180 -45 01/09/2017 118.0 AL17004 Complete 180 -70 03/09/2017 119.2 AL17005 Complete 180 -45 06/09/2017 158.1 AL17006 Complete 180 -70 08/09/2017 152.9 AL17007 Complete 180 -45 11/09/2017 160.2 AL17008 Complete 180 -70 13/09/2017 147.5 AL17009 Complete 0 -90 15/09/2017 177.1 AL17010* Abandoned 180 -45 17/09/2017 56.4 AL17011 Complete 180 -80 19/09/2017 159.6 AL17012 Complete 180 -50 21/09/2017 170.0

Figure 1 - Drill Hole Location Map



