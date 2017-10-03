Benz Mining Corp. Mel Project Exploration Program 2017 Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2017) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz"), is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drilling and exploration program at the Mel Zinc-Lead-Barite project in south-east Yukon. Diamond drilling was started on September 27th, 2017.

The field program is planned to include a combination of diamond drilling, trenching, geological mapping and sampling. Drilling is focused on the Mel Main Zone and is the start of an in-fill program of the Inferred Resource of 5.28 million tonnes averaging 6.51 % zinc (Zn), 1.86% lead (Pb) and 45.05% barite (BaSO4) reported in a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report prepared for Benz, by H. Leo King, P.Geo. and G.H. Giroux, P.Eng., both independent Qualified Persons (see Company new release dated June 22, 2017).

The Mel Technical Report was filed and is available on www.sedar.com. The resource is stated above a 5.0% zinc-equivalent (ZnEq%) cut-off grade.

The objective of the drilling on the Mel Main Zone is to provide confirmation of historical drill results, to provide additional data to better define the resource, and to obtain material for preliminary metallurgical test work. Nine holes, totaling approximately 2,250 m are planned for this late season exploration program; all are targeted as in-fill holes in the Mel Main Zone resource.

Two additional exploration objectives for this 2017 campaign include investigation of potential strike extensions to the Mel Main Zone resource and evaluation of base metal soil anomalies identified along the northern strike projection of the Jeri North zone. The Jeri North prospect lies approximately 8.0 km to the north-northeast of the Mel Main Zone. Excavator trenching will be conducted in both areas to follow the geological projection of the favorable stratigraphy that plays host to mineralization found at the Mel Main Zone. Trenching is planned to test approximately 500 m of strike extension of the Mel Main Zone and approximately 4.0 km of the prospective trend associated with the Jeri zones.

The 2017 exploration program is being managed by Vancouver-based Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited.

Technical information in this press release and the exploration plan have been approved by Michael Gareau, P.Geo., Vice President of Geology for Benz Mining Corp. and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz is focused on acquiring and developing mining assets in safe jurisdictions and is led by a team of experienced mine developers. In March 2017, the Company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the Mel zinc-lead-barite project located in southeast Yukon (Company news release dated March 13, 2017).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Miloje Vicentijevic, President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information please contact:

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone: 604.617.1239

Email: info@benzmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.