Bear Creek Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2017 /CNW/ - Bear Creek Mining (TSX Venture: "BCM") ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved the grant of 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") under its incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") to Mr. Anthony Hawkshaw, who commenced his position as Bear Creek's President and Chief Executive Officer on October 1, 2017. The Stock Options have an expiry date of October 3, 2027 and will vest periodically, in accordance with the Stock Option Plan, upon the achievement of certain corporate milestones. The exercise price of the Stock Options is Cdn $2.25 per share, a 10% premium to the Company's share price at the close of trading on October 2, 2017. Additionally, from September 25-29, 2017 Mr. Hawkshaw purchased 100,000 common shares of the Company through the provisions of the TSX Venture Exchange, at market prices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Andrew Swarthout

Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bear Creek Mining Corp.