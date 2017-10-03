Tartisan Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing and Awareness Program

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Tartisan Resources Corp. (CSE: TTC) - (“Tartisan or the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is implementing an online marketing and awareness program through AGORACOM.

The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

AGORACOM "CEO Verified"

AGORACOM "CEO Verified" is a free service that provides the first ever identity verification of small cap executives on a finance platform. For the first time ever, small cap CEO's and other company officers can post or communicate within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation leading to catastrophic consequences. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, "CEO Verified" Forums will create incredible levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive and factual conversation, with no limitations as to the number of characters.

There are no log-in requirements for investors to read posts. Those wishing to post questions, comments and interact with company officers can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.

The Tartisan Resources Discussion Forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/TartisanResources/forums/discussion

Verified officers at launch are:

Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director

Mr. Appleby stated, "Social media participation is very important for growth companies such as Tartisan and AGORACOM forums are purpose built to facilitate intelligent and interactive discussions. I encourage everyone to read and participate in our CEO Verified Discussion Forum to create great, vibrant and constructive discussions for the long-term benefit of everyone."

Shares for Services Program

The Company intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the company will be issuing;

TERM: October 3, 2017 – October 3, 2018

FEES: $CDN 40,000 + HST

- $40,000 to be paid via Shares for Services in 5 Instalments.

- $8,000 Shares For Services Upon Commencement OCT 3, 2017 (40,000 shares issued)

- $8,000 Shares For Services at end of Third Month JAN 3, 2018

- $8,000 Shares For Services at end of Sixth Month APR 3, 2018

- $8,000 Shares For Services at end of Ninth Month JUL 3, 2018

- $8,000 Shares For Services at end of Twelfth Month OCT 3, 2018

The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of the Company on the CSE on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORACOM with a minimum price of $0.20 per share.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective immediately. The Company has issued the first tranche of 40,000 shares.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 767K investors that visited 5.4 million times and read 51.5 million pages of information every year. The average duration of visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry (All Metrics Average 2008 - 2016).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion, as well as, implementation of the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums in 2007. 10 years later, in 2017, AGORACOM launched the first ever "CEO Verified" Discussion Forums to allow Small Cap CEO's and Company officers to post comments in a fully verified, moderated and social media shareable environment.

About TARTISAN RESOURCES CORP.

Tartisan Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on gold-silver-copper and zinc in Peru. Tartisan owns a 100% stake in the Don Pancho Zinc-Lead-Silver Project just 9 km from Trevali's Santander Mine and owns a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project contiguous to Buenaventura's San Gabriel Property. Tartisan's portfolio also includes an equity stake (6 million shares and 3 million warrants @ 40 cents) in Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:ELO). Tartisan Resources Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TTC). Following the above transaction, there are 73,052,443 shares outstanding (90,155,827 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (mark@tartisanresources.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company’s website at www.tartisanresources.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/Tartisan10032017.pdfSource: Tartisan Resources Corp. (CSE:TTC)

To follow Tartisan Resources Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.