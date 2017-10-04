Lake Resources NL: FNN Interview with Managing Director on Four Lithium Projects in Argentina and Lithium Demand

Brisbane - Argentina focused lithium exploration company Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE), ("Lake" or "LKE") is pleased to provide shareholders with a video interview with Finance News Network (FNN) regarding the company's four lithium projects in Argentina and current lithium demand as discussed by Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz.To view the full interview, please visit the link below: http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/33WFX1TFFor more information, please visit our website: http://www.lakeresources.com.au





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is undertaking an aggressive exploration programme to explore and develop prime lithium projects in Argentina, owned 100%, among some of the largest players in the lithium sector. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~170,000Ha) secured prior to a significant ‘rush’ by major companies with three key lithium brine projects located in the Lithium Triangle which produces half of the world’s lithium. Lake also holds one large package of lithium pegmatite properties which were an unappreciated source of lithium in Argentina until recently.



The three key brine projects, Olaroz/Cauchari, Paso and Kachi, have similar settings to major world class brine projects being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. One project is located next to Orocobre’s Olaroz lithium production and SQM/Lithium Americas Cauchari project. The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha over a salt lake south of FMC’s lithium operation and near Albemarle’s Antofalla project. Exploration and permitting will provide several catalysts for the company’s growth as these areas are assessed for major discoveries.



Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of SQM/Lithium Americas Olaroz/Cauchari project with an equity/debt investment over $300 million and Advantage Lithium’s equity transaction in some of Orocobre’s leases. LSC Lithium has also raised over $60 million on a large lease package in similar areas as Lake’s properties.







Steve Promnitz Managing Director

