Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) Research Coverage Initiation from Arrowhead

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) ("Intermin" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that a new Research Report dated 3 October 2017 and issued by Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC ("Arrowhead") can be viewed at:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W33Z056RThe Research Report was compiled by Mr Jay Thakkar and Mr Shruti Gupta from Arrowhead who were engaged by Intermin Resources Ltd. as part of the investor roadshow to North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.





About Intermin Resources Limited:



Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal Stage 1 gold mine is currently in production.



Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Intermin is targeting the definition of significant high grade open cut and underground gold deposits, has acquired highly prospective tenure and will continue to actively pursue consolidation and value-adding joint venture opportunities for the benefit of all stakeholders.





Source:



Intermin Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Jon Price Managing Director Tel: +61-8-9386-9534 E: jon.price@intermin.com.au Lorry Hughes Director - Business Development Tel: +61-8-9386-9534 E: lorry.hughes@intermin.com.au Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners Tel: +61-422-602-720 E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au