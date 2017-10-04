Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) Investor Update Presentation
Integrated 3 fold strategy -to deliver short and longer term value
- Application of new technology/ideas to make new discoveries in Tennant Creek (Goanna copper-gold, Mauretania gold, Edna Beryl gold)
- Small Mines -monetise existing resources and provide opportunities for "near mine" discoveries (Edna Beryl under development and will be one of Australia's highest grade gold mines plus pipeline of others)
- Leverage new technology/ideas outside of the Tennant Creek Project
New gold-copper projects in New South Wales
Emmerson -a unique gold and copper explorer
- Kadungleproject (NSW) -new IP indicates great potential for shallow gold and deeper copper-gold (further drilling this year)
- Other NSW projects undergoing systematic exploration
- Tennant Creek Exploration fully funded by Evolution Mining
- First small, ultra high grade gold mine under construction (Edna Beryl)
- Other small mines undergoing permitting and planning
- Next drill program at Tennant Creek includes ~2,500m at the recently discovered Gecko-Goanna copper-gold project (NT)
- ERM remains well funded ~$3.6m in cash plus potential for risk free cash from small mines
- Potential for attracting additional JVs over NSW projects
- Highly leveraged to success across all strategic horizons
To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IG0SQ6K0
About Emmerson Resources Limited:
Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) is an ASX listed gold resource company that recently (July, 2014) secured a landmark Joint Venture agreement with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).
- Has an aggressive exploration program and dominant position in the world class Tennant Creek Mineral Field.
- Is applying new exploration concepts and technologies to unlock the next generation of gold and copper deposits.
- Owns the only carbon-in-pulp gold plant in the region.
- Has an experienced Board and Management team.
