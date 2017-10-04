Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) Investor Update Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (OTCMKTS:EMMRF) provides the Company's latest Investor Update Presentation.Integrated 3 fold strategy -to deliver short and longer term value- Application of new technology/ideas to make new discoveries in Tennant Creek (Goanna copper-gold, Mauretania gold, Edna Beryl gold)- Small Mines -monetise existing resources and provide opportunities for "near mine" discoveries (Edna Beryl under development and will be one of Australia's highest grade gold mines plus pipeline of others)- Leverage new technology/ideas outside of the Tennant Creek ProjectNew gold-copper projects in New South WalesEmmerson -a unique gold and copper explorer- Kadungleproject (NSW) -new IP indicates great potential for shallow gold and deeper copper-gold (further drilling this year)- Other NSW projects undergoing systematic exploration- Tennant Creek Exploration fully funded by Evolution Mining- First small, ultra high grade gold mine under construction (Edna Beryl)- Other small mines undergoing permitting and planning- Next drill program at Tennant Creek includes ~2,500m at the recently discovered Gecko-Goanna copper-gold project (NT)- ERM remains well funded ~$3.6m in cash plus potential for risk free cash from small mines- Potential for attracting additional JVs over NSW projects- Highly leveraged to success across all strategic horizonsTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IG0SQ6K0





Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) is an ASX listed gold resource company that recently (July, 2014) secured a landmark Joint Venture agreement with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).



- Has an aggressive exploration program and dominant position in the world class Tennant Creek Mineral Field.



- Is applying new exploration concepts and technologies to unlock the next generation of gold and copper deposits.



- Owns the only carbon-in-pulp gold plant in the region.



- Has an experienced Board and Management team.





