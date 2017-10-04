Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Emmerson Resources Limited: Investor Update Presentation

04.10.2017  |  ABN Newswire
Perth - Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (OTCMKTS:EMMRF) provides the Company's latest Investor Update Presentation.

Integrated 3 fold strategy -to deliver short and longer term value

- Application of new technology/ideas to make new discoveries in Tennant Creek (Goanna copper-gold, Mauretania gold, Edna Beryl gold)

- Small Mines -monetise existing resources and provide opportunities for "near mine" discoveries (Edna Beryl under development and will be one of Australia's highest grade gold mines plus pipeline of others)

- Leverage new technology/ideas outside of the Tennant Creek Project

New gold-copper projects in New South Wales

Emmerson -a unique gold and copper explorer

- Kadungleproject (NSW) -new IP indicates great potential for shallow gold and deeper copper-gold (further drilling this year)

- Other NSW projects undergoing systematic exploration

- Tennant Creek Exploration fully funded by Evolution Mining

- First small, ultra high grade gold mine under construction (Edna Beryl)

- Other small mines undergoing permitting and planning

- Next drill program at Tennant Creek includes ~2,500m at the recently discovered Gecko-Goanna copper-gold project (NT)

- ERM remains well funded ~$3.6m in cash plus potential for risk free cash from small mines

- Potential for attracting additional JVs over NSW projects

- Highly leveraged to success across all strategic horizons

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IG0SQ6K0



About Emmerson Resources Limited:

Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) is an ASX listed gold resource company that recently (July, 2014) secured a landmark Joint Venture agreement with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).

- Has an aggressive exploration program and dominant position in the world class Tennant Creek Mineral Field.

- Is applying new exploration concepts and technologies to unlock the next generation of gold and copper deposits.

- Owns the only carbon-in-pulp gold plant in the region.

- Has an experienced Board and Management team.

Source: Emmerson Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Mr. Rob Bills Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +61-8-9381-7838
www.emmersonresources.com.au

