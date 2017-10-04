Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Appointment of Executive Director

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) (Hastings or Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Aris Stamoulis as an Executive Director of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. , with effect from todays date.Mr Stamoulis has been engaged by Hastings over the previous year as a consultant focusing on equity and debt financing for the mine development and production capability of the Yangibana project.Mr Stamoulis was previously with Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley in London, Singapore and Hong Kong and has significant experience in capital markets and structured financing. He holds a Bachelor of Administration (Honours) degree in Economics from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) is currently developing a rare earths mine and processing plant at Yangibana in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. The processing plant is anticipated to commence production of MREC in 2H 2019. Hastings has completed both beneficiation and hydrometallurgy pilot plants, in the process producing MREC samples which are high in neodymium and praseodymium content. These are critical materials for the production of permanent magnets and other technology applications. The MREC will be capable of being further refined and treated to produce a number of separated rare earth oxides outside of Australia. Hastings estimates an annual production quantity of 15,000 tonnes of MREC, which it will sell to offtake partners.



The Yangibana Project hosts JORC Resources totalling 17.02 million tonnes at 1.27% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 2.92 million tonnes at 1.04% TREO, Indicated Resources of 7.19 million tonnes at 1.43% TREO and Inferred Resources of 6.90 million tonnes at 1.21% TREO), including 0.41% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.





