Cruz Cobalt's Airborne Survey Uncovers Multiple Cobalt Targets on its Ontario Cobalt Prospects

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2017) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) wishes to announce that it has recently completed the airborne survey and has uncovered 6 primary cobalt targets within Cruz's Ontario Cobalt Prospects. These 6 targets are located within Cruz's significant land package consisting of 4 separate Cobalt Prospects in the historic Cobalt mining camp of Ontario. These targets will be the focus of the next phase of operations.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "We are very pleased with the continuing work on our substantial acreage around the town of Cobalt. This airborne survey has uncovered 6 cobalt targets that will be the focus of our next phase of operations in Ontario and we have sufficient cash on hand to do so. We are also currently operational in Montana and Idaho for cobalt exploration, making Cruz one of the most active junior cobalt companies in the space at a time when cobalt prices are trading near 9 year highs."

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 1,265 acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900 acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980 acre Hector cobalt prospect and the 1,580 acre Bucke cobalt prospect. The company's 4,935 acre War Eagle cobalt prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine. Cruz's USA projects include the 1,940 acre Chicken Hawk prospect in Montana and the 880 acre Idaho Star prospect.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Toby Hughes, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

