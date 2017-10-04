Sierra Metals discovers several wide, high-grade copper structures in the first four holes designed to test geophysical targets at the Bolivar property

22 high priority exploration targets were identified in our Titan 24 geophysical survey





The first four drill holes intercepted wide, high-grade copper structures in three different zones previously unknown to be mineralized





Drill hole highlights include:

Hole No. EQCu % Ag g/t Cu % Zn % Au g/t Width DB17B602 3.10 31 1.55 1.95 0.38 over 25 meters DB17B613 3.03 34 1.97 0.91 0.34 over 29 meters DB17B583 1.55 32 1.04 0.20 0.10 over 33 meters DB17B585 3.48 37 2.05 0.03 1.79 over 13 meters

Geophysical survey combined with the geological mapping indicate a northward extension of the Bolivar Mine





A drilling program to test the top eight anomalies is currently underway





Shareholder conference call to be held Thursday October 5, 2017 at 10:00 AM (EDT) to discuss the company's recently reported exploration results in Mexico and Peru

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2017 /CNW/ - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE American: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the initial results of the drilling program designed to test the anomalies of the Titan 24 Geophysical Survey recently completed on the Bolivar Property, Chihuahua, Mexico. The Titan 24 survey was completed to follow up on geophysical, geological and geochemical anomalies identified on the Bolivar Property by Sierra Metals Inc. The Bolivar Property is situated within the Piedras Verdes Mining District, which is located within the major north-northwest trending Sierra Madre Precious Metals Belt extending across the states of Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora in northwestern Mexico.

The Titan 24 Geophysical survey was carried out to assist in mapping the extent of the Mantos and structures containing copper and copper/zinc skarn mineralization for drill targeting in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Bolivar survey grid consisted of a total of 12 lines which were 26.5 kilometers in length. Titan 24 lines had 100-meter dipole spacing and 200-meter line spacing. The survey covers an area of approximately 2.4 kilometers by 2.2 kilometers.

Alonso Lujan, Vice President, Exploration for Sierra Metals commented: "The Titan 24 survey highlighted over 40 specific areas of interest requiring further investigation and follow up. The 3D inversion modelling of the data provided an excellent tool for further exploration and highlights the overall structure below the deposit, in addition to similar structures and mineralization to the north of the deposit." He continued, "The company began the first phase of a drilling program to test the most promising anomalies and drilled the first four holes. The results were very positive as indicated in Table 1 and 2 below and therefore the potential remains open for further exploration in these areas and the other multiple geophysical anomaly targets."

Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals stated "The results of the Titan 24 program and the subsequent assay results are exceptional and reflect a high correlation between copper mineralization and the priority targets identified in the geophysical survey. We are excited about the prospects of drilling all the priority geophysical targets and the completion of follow-on drilling on these new discoveries. This program aims to potentially quantify new high-grade zones which is a key strategic objective for our Bolivar mine to better define a path to future development and growth at the Bolivar operations". He concluded, "We are encouraged by the exploration potential that these results are showing which could lead to further value growth for Sierra Metals in Mexico."

TABLE 1:

Hole No From To Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) EQCu (%) DB17B602 340.45 349.75 9.30 0.03 6 0.26 5.04 2.73

349.75 365.75 16.00 0.59 45 2.30 0.16 3.32 Average 340.45 365.75 25.30 0.38 31 1.55 1.95 3.10

















DB17B613 379.35 386.60 7.25 0.03 5 0.20 3.48 1.92

386.60 408.00 21.40 0.45 44 2.57 0.04 3.41 Average 379.35 408.00 28.65 0.34 34 1.97 0.91 3.03

TABLE 2:

Hole No From To Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) EQCu (%) DB17B585 365.35 378.40 13.05 1.79 37 2.05 0.03 3.48 DB17B583 459.50 492.90 33.40 0.10 32 1.04 0.20 1.55

Geophysical Survey Results

Based on the 3D inversion results, a total of 40 anomalous zones have been selected with different priorities for future consideration and testing.

The resistivity and chargeability cross-sections generally illustrate a good correlation with geological and mineralization maps along the survey lines. These results indicate a northward extension of the current Bolivar mine.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gordon Babcock P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Americo Zuzunaga, MAusIMM CP(Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP(Metallurgist) and Consultant to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person on metallurgical processes.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS".

SOURCE Sierra Metals Inc.