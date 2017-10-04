Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
American Manganese Inc. to Present at the Cathodes 2017 – Benchmark Minerals Event October 8-10, 2017 in Balboa Resort, Newport Beach, California

04.10.2017  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or “AMI” or the “Company”), (TSX.V:  AMY; Pink Sheets:  AMYZF; Frankfurt:  2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting on advanced battery recycling for lithium ion battery cathode metal recovery and reuse at the Cathode 2017 – Benchmark Minerals Event Conference on October 8-10, 2017 in Balboa Resort Newport Beach, California. 

The conference will be attended by Mr. Larry Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc.  Mr. Reaugh will make a presentation about American Manganese Inc.’s patent pending process for recycling 100% of cathode metals such as lithium (92%), cobalt, nickel, manganese and aluminum from spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries.  

“The Company is honored to present its proprietary lithium ion electric vehicle battery recycling process opportunity.  AMI is being recognized as a significant potential player in the supply of cathode metals, specifically cobalt, which is in short supply and currently trading at (US) $60,000/tonne,” says Mr. Reaugh.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials.  American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries with cathode chemistries such as:  Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company’s July 27, 2017 press release for further details).

The company has updated their PowerPoint which can be viewed here.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone:  778 574 4444; Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs.  For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.  Forward –looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true.  Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/AmericanManganese10042017.pdf

Source: American Manganese Inc. (TSX Venture:AMY, OTC Pink:AMYZF, FWB:2AM)

To follow American Manganese Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.






Mineninfo

American Manganese Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.americanmanganeseinc.com


