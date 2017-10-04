Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or “AMI” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY; Pink Sheets: AMYZF; Frankfurt: 2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting on advanced battery recycling for lithium ion battery cathode metal recovery and reuse at the Cathode 2017 – Benchmark Minerals Event Conference on October 8-10, 2017 in Balboa Resort Newport Beach, California.

The conference will be attended by Mr. Larry Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. Mr. Reaugh will make a presentation about American Manganese Inc.’s patent pending process for recycling 100% of cathode metals such as lithium (92%), cobalt, nickel, manganese and aluminum from spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries.

“The Company is honored to present its proprietary lithium ion electric vehicle battery recycling process opportunity. AMI is being recognized as a significant potential player in the supply of cathode metals, specifically cobalt, which is in short supply and currently trading at (US) $60,000/tonne,” says Mr. Reaugh.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries with cathode chemistries such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company’s July 27, 2017 press release for further details).

The company has updated their PowerPoint which can be viewed here.

