Northern Empire Reports Additional Gold Drill Results for Daisy and Secret Pass

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2017) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today announced additional results from 3 of the first 4 holes as part its first phase of drilling on the Daisy and Secret Pass Deposits, Crown Project within the Sterling Property, Nye County Nevada.

Michael G. Allen, President of Northern Empire said, "We continue to be excited by the potential of these deposits. The new results for D17-001 and D17-002 show the potential for high grade mineralization to be located at the same stratigraphic position as the previously mined 144 zone, highlighted by the new intercept grading 1.83 g/t Au over 21.34 meters. Surface sampling up-dip of these intercepts have returned samples grading from nil to 13.85 g/t Au. Considerable strike length of this contact, and other targets remain untested on the Sterling Property. SP17-002 expanded the Secret Pass deposit approximately 30 meters along strike from previous drilling and shows that the deposit remains open up-dip and to the east for further resource expansion."

The Company previously released (See Northern Empire release September 18, 2017) partial results from Daisy (D17-001 and D17-002) and Secret Pass (SP17-001), and today announced additional results:

Crown Project Reverse Circulation Results:

Hole Number Deposit From (m) To (m) Facies Length (m)* g/t Au D17-001 Daisy 80.77 102.11 Oxide 21.34 1.01 and** Daisy 365.76 381.00 Oxide 15.24 0.12 D17-002 Daisy 120.4 167.64 Oxide 47.24 1.47 including Daisy 121.92 140.21 Oxide 18.29 2.61 and** Daisy 188.98 210.31 Mixed 21.34 1.83 SP17-001 Secret Pass 100.58 182.88 All 82.3 1.25 including Secret Pass 100.58 146.3 Oxide 45.72 0.95 and Secret Pass 146.3 182.88 Mixed 36.58 1.63 SP17-002** Secret Pass 181.36 211.84 Mixed 30.48 0.55 *The Company estimates that true width is 80-90% of the length reported above

** New Results

Please view sections of the Daisy drilling by clicking on the following links.

http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/2017-10-03-NM_D2017-001.jpg

http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/2017-10-03-NM_D2017-002.jpg

The Company currently has two drills working on the property and more than 2,000 samples shipped for assay. Results will continue to be released throughout the fall. The Company has also received results for geophysical and hyperspectral studies on the property and is compiling them with our geological database to create new targets.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. All samples were a standard 1.52 meters in length. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Sterling Property Highlights

High Grade Gold in Nevada. Total inferred resources on the Sterling Property were estimated at 709,000 oz Au with an average grade of 2.23 g/t Au.

Sterling Project Inferred Resource Summary Effective March 29, 2017 Deposit Cutoff

(g/t Au) Tonnes g/t Au In Place

Au Oz Sterling Pit Constrained* 1.0 1,958,000 3.67 231,000 Sterling Non-Pit Constrained* 1.7 350,000 3.38 38,000 Daisy Pit Constrained 1.0 2,556,000 2.12 174,000 Secret Pass Pit Constrained 1.0 3,534,000 1.65 188,000 SNA Pit Constrained 1.0 1,510,000 1.61 78,000 Total 9,908,000 2.23 709,000

* Resource calculated based on CN soluble assays.

CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource. Mineral Resource surface pit extent has been estimated using a gold price of US$1,200 per ounce and a US$2.10 per ton mining cost with gold recovery ranging from 80 - 88% depending upon rock type. Sterling non-pit constrained resources below the surface pit and targeted for underground mining are based on a gold price of US$1,200 per ounce and mining costs of $US45 per ton. Other modifying factors remain unchanged. Gold recovery estimated to range from 80 - 88% depending upon rock type. The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Norwest Corporation in conformity with CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

District Scale Exploration in the Walker Lane. 95 square kilometer land package features five past producing open pit and two underground gold mines with resources open for expansion.

Permitted to begin operations. The Bureau of Land Management has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact ("FONSI") and approved the next phase of mining at the Sterling Mine. This permit was issued on May 12, 2016, is transferable, and has an indefinite term.

Location. The Sterling Property is located approximately 185 kilometers NW of Las Vegas on the eastern flank of the Bare Mountains, in the Walker Lane Trend.

For further information on the Sterling Property please visit the Company's website, or refer to the technical report on the Sterling Property filed on June 18, 2017.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver based, gold explorer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of properties.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Northern Empire Resources Corp.

"Michael G. Allen"

President, CEO and Director

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statement", and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include the Company's expectations about the completion of the proposed private placement future performance based on current results and expected cash costs and are based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which, may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projects of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: ability to raise sufficient funds for the acquisition; liabilities inherent in mine development and production; geological risks, the financial markets generally, the results of the due diligence investigations to be conducted by the Company, the ability of the Company to complete the Private Placement or obtain requisite TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

