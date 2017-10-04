Leading Edge Materials Submits Preliminary Application for Listing on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2017 /CNW/ - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce the filing of preliminary listing documents with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for a proposed dual listing of its common shares on Nasdaq First North Stockholm. If successful, the Company anticipates the listing process shall be completed by late 2017.

Stockholm based capital market advisory firm Remium Nordic AB has been appointed to serve as the Company's financial advisor in connection with the dual listing.

Leading Edge Materials has been encouraged by a steady increase in interest from European investors over the past year. This positive trend matches the growing European awareness of the rapid global shift to electric mobility, and the need for secure critical raw material supply chains if the European automotive industry is to play a leading role.

Nasdaq First North Stockholm is a logical choice for a dual listing of Leading Edge Materials, to both expand the Company's European profile and broaden the European shareholder base. With graphite, lithium, rare earth and cobalt assets located in the Nordic region, Leading Edge Materials can deliver a unique opportunity to European investors to take part in the high growth lithium ion battery market.

The potential for wider dissemination of corporate information, increased trading volume and higher exposure to prospective European customers were considered by Leading Edge Materials in the decision to dual list, which is anticipated to benefit both existing and new shareholders.

Nasdaq Stockholm is a very active market, with 56 new listings during H1 2017(1), sophisticated institutional investors and an active retail base. The Nordic region boasts the largest retail presence in the world per capita, with small private investors and professional investors taking an active role in the market.

Blair Way, President and CEO, stated "Listing of Leading Edge Materials on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is a natural next step as we build our business to serve the specialty materials needs of the European Union."

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials was formed with our sights firmly focused on the material demands of a once-in-a-generation revolution, as the world shifts to the efficient production, storage and preservation of low carbon energy. From the lithium batteries in our electric vehicles to our ability to generate energy from the sun, wind and waves LEM is focused on the green energy markets. With a focus on Europe and assets in innovation-rich Scandinavia, Leading Edge Materials is ideally placed to play a pivotal role in the sustainable supply of critical technology materials.

