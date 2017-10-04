Northern Superior Makes Paradigm Capital’s “Dirt Dozen” List

Sudbury, Ontario (FSCwire) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (“Northern Superior” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF), is pleased to announce that it has been included in Paradigm Capital’s (“Paradigm”) “Dirt Dozen” list, a group of companies that Paradigm “believes to be the most interesting explorers to come across [their] desks at this time”. It should be noted that Northern Superior’s inclusion on this list does not represent coverage of the Company by Paradigm (no rating or target provided) rather, it is an equivalent of a watch list.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: “We are very pleased that Paradigm Capital recognizes the potential of Northern Superior’s exploration assets. Over the next several months, we look forward to reporting to shareholders and stakeholders on the results of our current exploration programs at the Company’s 100% owned TPK property in northwestern Ontario and Croteau Est property in west-central Québec.”

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 100% owned Croteau Est (QueÌbec) and Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (Northwestern Ontario) properties. Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in QueÌbec and Northwestern Ontario.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 0992

Fax: (705) 525 7701

e mail: info@nsuperior.com

www.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/NorthernSup10042017.pdfSource: Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSX Venture:SUP, OTCQB:NSUPF)

To follow Northern Superior Resources Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.